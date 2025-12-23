Add More Style To Your Kitchen With This $3 Dollar Tree DIY Project
When we're constantly inundated with dazzling images of clean, cute, and functional kitchens on Pinterest, Instagram, and TikTok, it can be easy to assume that we need to spend top dollar on luxury products and accessories if we ever want our kitchen to live up to the beautiful vision inside our minds. But if you have a little creativity and a few spare moments — and a Dollar Tree close by — it's possible to bring all the adorable dishes and organizational shelves to life in a way that still leaves room in your budget to actually purchase the groceries you'll use in your kitchen. One hack that will set you back only about $3? A soap and sponge dish to rest beside your sink.
The hack, shared by @cozydiyhome on Instagram, uses two wooden pieces from Dollar Tree, in addition to hot glue (and optionally, some sort of wood stain or finish): A small wooden cutting board with rounded edges, and a bag of three wooden dice, glued onto the corners and repurposed as feet for the cutting board to stand on. The little shelf is perfect for rogue sponges that have a tendency to fall into the sink, a cute container of dish soap, specialized cleaning items like straw cleaners, or anything else that typically crowds your windowsill but can now have a dedicated place to call home.
Tips and modifications for the perfectly affordable tiny shelf
A few tips for recreating this idea at home: First of all, keep in mind that the dice unfortunately only come in a pack of three. This means that you can either arrange them in a triangular shape to help your board keep its balance, or purchase two packs so that you can have one foot on each corner. And speaking of back-ups, you should probably have a realistic expectation for how long this DIY will last. It should be okay for quite a while if it has a little bit of distance from the dish-washing spray of water, but the more moisture soaks into the cutting board, the more chance there is that your new craft will start to mold or split. If this happens, you obviously don't want to keep it around. But if you do have a few extra bucks in the bank, consider purchasing and applying a water-resistant wood varnish to seal it, and dry it off if a pool of water ever starts to form on top.
If you already have a spot for your dish soap, but want to make this tray anyways, you can also use it to hold a small DIY indoor herb garden, for a couple of your most-used spices, or for your measuring cups and tablespoons. While you're making a trip to the cheap craft store, pick up a couple other Dollar Tree finds for your kitchen, too — there's a ton of cute kitchen storage hacks you can make with items from the Dollar Tree.