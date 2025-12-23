Add More Style To Your Kitchen With This $3 Dollar Tree DIY Project

A few tips for recreating this idea at home: First of all, keep in mind that the dice unfortunately only come in a pack of three. This means that you can either arrange them in a triangular shape to help your board keep its balance, or purchase two packs so that you can have one foot on each corner. And speaking of back-ups, you should probably have a realistic expectation for how long this DIY will last. It should be okay for quite a while if it has a little bit of distance from the dish-washing spray of water, but the more moisture soaks into the cutting board, the more chance there is that your new craft will start to mold or split. If this happens, you obviously don't want to keep it around. But if you do have a few extra bucks in the bank, consider purchasing and applying a water-resistant wood varnish to seal it, and dry it off if a pool of water ever starts to form on top.

If you already have a spot for your dish soap, but want to make this tray anyways, you can also use it to hold a small DIY indoor herb garden, for a couple of your most-used spices, or for your measuring cups and tablespoons. While you're making a trip to the cheap craft store, pick up a couple other Dollar Tree finds for your kitchen, too — there's a ton of cute kitchen storage hacks you can make with items from the Dollar Tree.