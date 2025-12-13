Dollar Tree Vs Family Dollar: Which Is Actually Best For Affordable Groceries?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Dollar Tree or Family Dollar? That is the age-old question. With strikingly similar names, items, and store layouts, customers may see these two as interchangeable. In the grand scheme of things, that isn't totally incorrect — but I wanted to get down to the bottom of it and see if there really is a better option for affordable groceries.
For my methodology, I visited each chain's website and tried to find identical products to compare their prices. While this was possible for some items, there are certain ones that are specific to one of the two stores (like Chestnut Hill, which is sold exclusively at Family Dollar). In that case, I found items that are very similar or are identical sizes so that I could provide the best comparison.
While many of the products at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are nearly the same price, only differing by a few cents when it comes down to the numbers, Dollar Tree does seem to pull ahead in many categories. However, I think that you'd be better off saving money in gas mileage if you just head to the store that's closest to you.
Flour
If your flour has finally gone bad and you're ready to admit that it's far past time to throw it out, don't fret! When it comes to all-purpose flour, both Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have affordable options. Dollar Tree's 2-pound bag of Nancy Jane All-Purpose Flour is available for $1.25 (about $0.63 per pound), while Family Dollar sells the exact same product for $1.35 (about $0.68 per pound).
Nancy Jane flour is a solid option, but Family Dollar is unique in that it also sells its own Chestnut Hill-branded 5-pound bag of All-Purpose Flour for $2.75 ($0.55 per pound). However, while this does come in at the cheapest option, the reviews are quite negative. All three shoppers who left a review on the chain's website call it a terrible option for baking, so maybe it would be best to spend just a little more money on the higher-quality bag. The prices are nearly identical, but Dollar Tree pulls ahead here.
Milk
All of Dollar Tree's Marcel's Modern Pantry-branded milk offerings — 1%, 2%, and whole — are sold for $1.25. Using the whole milk option in my comparison, the product is sold in a 32-ounce bottle; meaning that 64-ounces (or a half gallon) would come out to $2.50. The first milk option to show up in my search on the Family Dollar site was the Alta Dena Vitamin D Milk half-gallon carton, which is sold for $3.35.
While it may seem obvious that Marcel's Modern Pantry would save you a bit of money, we actually think milk is one of the ingredients you should avoid buying at Dollar Tree. In fact, both stores' milk offerings are actually expensive compared to that of Walmart (you can get a half gallon of Great Value Vitamin D whole milk for only $2.03), so it may be that both discount stores lose this battle entirely.
Pasta (and pasta sauce)
When it comes to dry pasta, there are plenty of different shapes and sizes to choose from. Dollar Tree's 20-ounce box of Columbia Rotini Pasta can be purchased for $1.25 (about $0.06 per ounce), and Family Dollar's Chestnut Hill Rotini Pasta comes in a 16-ounce box for $1.25 (about $0.08 per ounce). If you're prepping for spaghetti night, the prices are still true for the same size boxes of spaghetti noodles; Dollar Tree's 20-ounce Columbia Spaghetti and Family Dollar's 16-ounce Chestnut Hill Spaghetti both coming in at $1.25.
There's a bit more of a price discrepancy when it comes to sauce, though. A 24-ounce can of Hunt's Traditional Pasta Sauce is sold for $1.25 at Dollar Tree, but a whopping $1.75 at Family Dollar. When gathering the ingredients for a pasta dinner, Dollar Tree is definitely the way to go. Not only are you going to save a few cents on the pasta itself, but you'll also save $0.50 on a can of tomato sauce that can go towards other essentials throughout the store.
Oil
When it comes to vegetable oil, Dollar Tree comes out on top. Its 16-ounce bottle of Golden Chef Vegetable Oil can be purchased for $1.25, while Family Dollar's 16-ounce Chestnut Hill Vegetable Oil is sold for $2. But if you need canola oil (which is different than vegetable oil), you may be out of luck as a Dollar Tree shopper. Its website features no canola oil options, while Family Dollar sells a 6-ounce can of PAM Original Canola Oil Blend No-Stick Cooking Spray for $3.75, as well as a 48-ounce bottle of Chestnut Hill 100% Pure Canola Oil for $5.
No matter where you find your oil, it's important to learn how to properly store it in order to prolong its shelf life. This way, you won't have to worry about throwing those dollars away every few months when you have to update your stock after the oil goes bad.
This battle seems to be a toss-up, and the winner depends on which type of oil you're looking for. However, when it comes to affordable groceries, Dollar Tree comes out on top with the cheapest vegetable oil option.