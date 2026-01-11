The Ingredients In KFC's Secret Recipe Fries Aren't A Secret At All — Here's What's In Them

If you haven't tried the fries at KFC over the past few years, do yourself a favor and hop to it. In 2019, the chain introduced its Secret Recipe Fries, seasoned with the same blend the chain uses to season their chicken. Initially introduced to replace KFC's beloved potato wedges — which, as of December 2025, have returned to the menu for a limited time – Secret Recipe Fries are perfectly crispy, slightly sweet, and have just the right amount of salt and other savory seasonings to set them apart from other (also delicious) fast food fries.

Here's the crazy thing about the "secret recipe" moniker: Much of the recipe isn't secret at all. When you look at KFC's nutrition facts on their website, you're able to see the ingredients list for the fries. In addition to the obvious ingredients like potatoes, vegetable oil, and sea salt, there are a few surprises in the list. Monosodium glutamate (also known as MSG) plays a key role in boosting savory flavor, while maltodextrin and dextrose (two forms of sugar) add subtle sweetness. You'll also find hydrolyzed soy protein on the list, which is the same stuff that gives the seasoning packet that comes with your ramen noodles such a rich, savory taste. The recipe also includes turmeric and paprika for color, as well as onion, tomato, and carrot powders.