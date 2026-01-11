The Ingredients In KFC's Secret Recipe Fries Aren't A Secret At All — Here's What's In Them
If you haven't tried the fries at KFC over the past few years, do yourself a favor and hop to it. In 2019, the chain introduced its Secret Recipe Fries, seasoned with the same blend the chain uses to season their chicken. Initially introduced to replace KFC's beloved potato wedges — which, as of December 2025, have returned to the menu for a limited time – Secret Recipe Fries are perfectly crispy, slightly sweet, and have just the right amount of salt and other savory seasonings to set them apart from other (also delicious) fast food fries.
Here's the crazy thing about the "secret recipe" moniker: Much of the recipe isn't secret at all. When you look at KFC's nutrition facts on their website, you're able to see the ingredients list for the fries. In addition to the obvious ingredients like potatoes, vegetable oil, and sea salt, there are a few surprises in the list. Monosodium glutamate (also known as MSG) plays a key role in boosting savory flavor, while maltodextrin and dextrose (two forms of sugar) add subtle sweetness. You'll also find hydrolyzed soy protein on the list, which is the same stuff that gives the seasoning packet that comes with your ramen noodles such a rich, savory taste. The recipe also includes turmeric and paprika for color, as well as onion, tomato, and carrot powders.
Why KFC Secret Recipe Fries are hard to recreate at home
While the ingredients list sheds a decent amount of light on what makes the fries at KFC so dang good, it doesn't quite lend itself to a copycat recipe. First, there's the issue of spices. Just like KFC's ingredients list for its chicken, the word "spices" is listed without any further clarification, making it impossible to know how to create a similar blend at home. While you can search for KFC's perfect fried chicken seasoning blend and get a general idea of the seasonings that are included, there's no way to tell what measurements you'll need to create a copycat taste.
The other issue when it comes to recreating Secret Recipe Fries: natural flavors. Food companies, including restaurants, are legally permitted to include the term on labels as long as the flavorings in question are derived from plant and/or animal sources. While we can't perfectly nail down the recipe, you might be able to get close by combining salt, sugar, MSG, and some of the herbs and spices likely to be included in KFC's seasoning blend, including thyme, basil, celery salt, and ground ginger.