Never Skip This Kitchen Remodeling Step, No Matter How Much Money You'll Save

If you are doing minor cosmetic kitchen work, like updating cabinets or hardware, you likely do not need to concern yourself with permits. But, in all other kitchen remodel cases, especially when you are dealing with things like electricity, plumbing, or HVAC, you must file and pay for the necessary permits. This applies to a traditional kitchen and plans for an outdoor kitchen. Though permits may, at first blush, seem like a place to cut costs, they are essential to make sure the work is done properly and meets all current code. If you are trying to keep to a tight budget, there are other ways to save money on a kitchen remodel, like using ready-made cabinets, keeping appliances where they are, or using cost-effective materials such as granite.

Legitimate, quality contractors always stipulate pulling the proper permits. If your chosen contractor is pushing back, that is a red flag you should be working with someone else. Not having the necessary permits opens you up to a host of potential issues, from water leaks to fire hazards, that can be extreme headaches, at the very least, if not done correctly the first time. Permits may seem like a hassle but are there for everyone's safety and can save you money in the long run, not to mention give you peace of mind. Always check with your local ordinances to find out if and when you need a permit.