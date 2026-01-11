Never Skip This Kitchen Remodeling Step, No Matter How Much Money You'll Save
If you are doing minor cosmetic kitchen work, like updating cabinets or hardware, you likely do not need to concern yourself with permits. But, in all other kitchen remodel cases, especially when you are dealing with things like electricity, plumbing, or HVAC, you must file and pay for the necessary permits. This applies to a traditional kitchen and plans for an outdoor kitchen. Though permits may, at first blush, seem like a place to cut costs, they are essential to make sure the work is done properly and meets all current code. If you are trying to keep to a tight budget, there are other ways to save money on a kitchen remodel, like using ready-made cabinets, keeping appliances where they are, or using cost-effective materials such as granite.
Legitimate, quality contractors always stipulate pulling the proper permits. If your chosen contractor is pushing back, that is a red flag you should be working with someone else. Not having the necessary permits opens you up to a host of potential issues, from water leaks to fire hazards, that can be extreme headaches, at the very least, if not done correctly the first time. Permits may seem like a hassle but are there for everyone's safety and can save you money in the long run, not to mention give you peace of mind. Always check with your local ordinances to find out if and when you need a permit.
Insuring yourself (and your kitchen) for the future
On the surface, permits mean your kitchen work has been done properly and is up to code. But they also serve as a stop gap to make sure things like the footprint of your kitchen, overall design, and access to utilities make sense and are feasible before you move forward with a costly project. Permits also define the full scope of the work, helping you avoid one of the worst kitchen remodeling mistakes, like underestimating overall costs. If the idea of permits has you seeing dollar signs and delays, you are being short-sighted. The permitting process is in place to protect you, your neighbors, and those who work on your home, and signals all aspects of the project are on the up-and-up.
Having your permits in order also makes an inspection for your soon-to-be-completed project a no-brainer. What's more, securing the proper permits leaves you in good stead down the line. They show you acted in good faith should you have issues that arise with the work in the future or for when you ultimately decide to sell your home. Proper permits not only provide the documentation you need for due diligence and the home inspection process but also show buyers you have done things correctly and, ultimately, the property is sound.