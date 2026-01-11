The Underrated Pasta Shape I Think Deserves To Be The Star Of Your Next Meal
Let's face it, universal pasta shapes like spaghetti and penne will always dominate the dried pasta landscape. Many would cry foul for even suggesting another option for dishes like meatballs, where spaghetti is practically a foregone conclusion. But, while exploring my local pasta aisle, rather than blindly grabbing an everyday pasta box from the shelf, I happened upon an endearing new shape that may well become a staple in your own kitchen.
Enter gigli. With a name that translates to lilies in Italian, these pleasing bite-sized pasta pieces are cute and curled at the ends. This heritage shape is not new in the scheme of pasta, but it is decidedly less common. It hails from the region of Tuscany, where it is also sometimes referred to as little bells or campanelle. While long, thin noodles like angel hair can start to feel ho-hum and short tube shapes like elbow macaroni veer unnecessarily towards toddler territory, gigli somehow feels both elevated and unique. What's more, it is a tender pasta shape that shines in a wide variety of dishes. Gigli brightens up a tray of homemade macaroni and cheese and also stands up well and looks festive in a potluck pasta salad. I particularly enjoyed it for the first time prepared simply with butter and lemon zest alongside roasted chicken and sautéed zucchini.
Gigli is fun to say and to eat
Not only do the gently ruffled edges of each piece of gigli look pretty when served, but they also become enticingly coated with whatever sauce you care to lavish upon them. Bright and zingy pesto clings to them just as beautifully as heartier meat-forward sauces like bolognese. I find that they level up a carbonara beautifully, as tidbits of pancetta and that creamy, addicting cheese sauce nestle in their folds in all the right ways. What's more, this somewhat off-the-beaten-path Italian import is easily sourced at your local Trader Joe's.
Gigli is also somewhat forgiving when it comes to pasta cooking time, taking only around six or seven minutes to boil to al dente, as it has both flatter parts that let heat escape like a wider noodle, but also retains heat in the curled bits. Once cooked and sufficiently tossed in sauce, final touches like herbs and Parmesan cheese also find a happy home on top of this pasta shape, as there are so many nooks and crannies for them to rest upon. Once you've tried it, gigli may just become a dinner favorite.