The Underrated Pasta Shape I Think Deserves To Be The Star Of Your Next Meal

Let's face it, universal pasta shapes like spaghetti and penne will always dominate the dried pasta landscape. Many would cry foul for even suggesting another option for dishes like meatballs, where spaghetti is practically a foregone conclusion. But, while exploring my local pasta aisle, rather than blindly grabbing an everyday pasta box from the shelf, I happened upon an endearing new shape that may well become a staple in your own kitchen.

Enter gigli. With a name that translates to lilies in Italian, these pleasing bite-sized pasta pieces are cute and curled at the ends. This heritage shape is not new in the scheme of pasta, but it is decidedly less common. It hails from the region of Tuscany, where it is also sometimes referred to as little bells or campanelle. While long, thin noodles like angel hair can start to feel ho-hum and short tube shapes like elbow macaroni veer unnecessarily towards toddler territory, gigli somehow feels both elevated and unique. What's more, it is a tender pasta shape that shines in a wide variety of dishes. Gigli brightens up a tray of homemade macaroni and cheese and also stands up well and looks festive in a potluck pasta salad. I particularly enjoyed it for the first time prepared simply with butter and lemon zest alongside roasted chicken and sautéed zucchini.