The Overlooked Step That Could Be Limiting Your Pasta Dishes
While it may seem like no big deal in the moment — you just want a vessel to get that creamy, thick Alfredo sauce in your mouth, after all — choosing the incorrect pasta shape for your recipe may actually be limiting your experience. A bowl that's just fine could become groundbreakingly delicious if you pick up the right box from the grocery store shelves.
Pasta of certain shapes and lengths can be used to their fullest potential if paired with the proper sauce and toppings. Longer, skinnier noodles that are reminiscent of spaghetti, such as linguine or angel hair, should be paired with light olive oil- or tomato-based sauces. These shapes allow the soft texture of the sauce to shine without weighing down the pasta. On the other hand, long and wide noodles, such as fettuccine and pappardelle, are best for acting as a shovel for thicker ragùs or vegetable-stuffed sauces. They are also among the best types of pasta to pair with cream sauce, as their flat shapes soak up the flavors for every explosive bite.
Other pasta shapes to consider for your dish
While the long, straight pasta noodles may be very useful for many dishes, you shouldn't write off those more unique shapes that are super fun to eat. Tube-shaped pastas, such as penne and bucatini, are perfect for nearly every topping you can think of. Creamy sauces get lodged into the center, creating a gooey bite each time you dig your fork back in. You could also top them with chunkier sauces, as the sauce can snake its way inside while the vegetable or meat chunks remain on the plate to be picked up separately.
Chunky sauces also pair well with the twisty fusilli, as those other additions make up for the lack of sauce sticking to the noodle. And if you have a favorite sauce that you want to chow down on? Choose shell-shaped noodles, which can scoop up that sauce and deliver it first class into your tummy. At the end of the day, you can always pick your noodles based on personal preference. However, there is definitely a science to these things, and a little research can turn your weeknight dinner into something restaurant-worthy. Just make sure you know exactly how to cook each pasta shape for the best results.