The Overlooked Step That Could Be Limiting Your Pasta Dishes

While it may seem like no big deal in the moment — you just want a vessel to get that creamy, thick Alfredo sauce in your mouth, after all — choosing the incorrect pasta shape for your recipe may actually be limiting your experience. A bowl that's just fine could become groundbreakingly delicious if you pick up the right box from the grocery store shelves.

Pasta of certain shapes and lengths can be used to their fullest potential if paired with the proper sauce and toppings. Longer, skinnier noodles that are reminiscent of spaghetti, such as linguine or angel hair, should be paired with light olive oil- or tomato-based sauces. These shapes allow the soft texture of the sauce to shine without weighing down the pasta. On the other hand, long and wide noodles, such as fettuccine and pappardelle, are best for acting as a shovel for thicker ragùs or vegetable-stuffed sauces. They are also among the best types of pasta to pair with cream sauce, as their flat shapes soak up the flavors for every explosive bite.