Quick And Easy Air Fryer Egg Scrambles Are Perfect For Meal Prep (Just Grab 2 Ingredients)
Breakfast and the way we consume it has changed in recent years. While this wasn't always the case, modern, busy schedules have increased the need for meal prepping and fast, convenient breakfasts. According to breakfast trends tracked by Toast, millennials and Gen Z especially have turbulent work lives that blend meals like breakfast and lunch, many of which also demand something quick and nutritionally sound. Thankfully, the air fryer provides a great way to do so with just eggs and milk. Especially as part of a meal prep plan, this can provide a nutritious and customizable option that doubles as a grab-and-go meal.
Aside from an air fryer, the only hardware needed for this recipe is a ramekin or two. Here, meal preppers will whisk an egg and milk in a greased ramekin; afterward, they'll add in their favorite egg seasonings and fillings. The breakfast-filled ramekins will then cook in the air fryer for 12 to 15 minutes, at a temperature of 350 degrees Fahrenheit, checking to ensure they meet the preferred doneness. Those meal prepping their eggs would enjoy the benefit of storing their cooked eggs up to four days in the refrigerator. However, they'd get a better lifespan in the freezer for six months to a year. Of course, the flavor and texture may take a hit, as frozen scrambled eggs can become watery depending on the storage time and ingredients, but it's a handy option to have.
The oven can be an air fryer alternative with some minor adjustments
Anyone without an air fryer can rest assured that not all hope in breakfast prepping is lost. The process differs just slightly, and might take a little longer, but the standard convection oven can also work since air fryers are just mini convection ovens. Here, the process swaps the air fryer basket for a baking sheet for cooking and easily transporting the ramekins. Additionally, the cooking time should be increased to 15 to 20 minutes. Home chefs can check the eggs by sticking a toothpick in the center, ensuring they've properly cooked. In lieu of ramekins, a muffin tray could also be useful here, as they're oven-safe and would assist with not only molding the eggs into an attractive shape, but also with keeping it from spilling.
Admittedly, making eggs in the air fryer or oven dances rather close to a quiche recipe, as the preparation is very similar up to the quiche's pie crust. In fact, a muffin tin is the secret to crowd-pleasing quiches. Just place a premade crust in the ramekin before the egg mixture and allow some extra time for both the eggs and crust to cook. As for flavorings, the world is your omelet here: a melty mozzarella cheese, spinach, tomatoes, and mushrooms would make an excellent, hearty vegetarian option, or sausage, sharp cheddar cheese, and bits of bacon would create a deliciously savory frittata bite worthy of anyone's morning.