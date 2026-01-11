Quick And Easy Air Fryer Egg Scrambles Are Perfect For Meal Prep (Just Grab 2 Ingredients)

Breakfast and the way we consume it has changed in recent years. While this wasn't always the case, modern, busy schedules have increased the need for meal prepping and fast, convenient breakfasts. According to breakfast trends tracked by Toast, millennials and Gen Z especially have turbulent work lives that blend meals like breakfast and lunch, many of which also demand something quick and nutritionally sound. Thankfully, the air fryer provides a great way to do so with just eggs and milk. Especially as part of a meal prep plan, this can provide a nutritious and customizable option that doubles as a grab-and-go meal.

Aside from an air fryer, the only hardware needed for this recipe is a ramekin or two. Here, meal preppers will whisk an egg and milk in a greased ramekin; afterward, they'll add in their favorite egg seasonings and fillings. The breakfast-filled ramekins will then cook in the air fryer for 12 to 15 minutes, at a temperature of 350 degrees Fahrenheit, checking to ensure they meet the preferred doneness. Those meal prepping their eggs would enjoy the benefit of storing their cooked eggs up to four days in the refrigerator. However, they'd get a better lifespan in the freezer for six months to a year. Of course, the flavor and texture may take a hit, as frozen scrambled eggs can become watery depending on the storage time and ingredients, but it's a handy option to have.