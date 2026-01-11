Robert Irvine's Tip For Turning Inexpensive Steak Cuts Into Restaurant-Quality Bites

In today's tough economic times, we're all trying to save where we can — and that includes at the grocery store. If you're craving steak but don't want to shell out for higher-end cuts like beef tenderloin, we've got you. From slicing your steak correctly to using marinades to tenderize tough cuts, celebrity chef Robert Irvine has a few tips and tricks that can help you make the most of less expensive cuts.

Not all steaks are the same, and it's important to understand common steak cuts and how to cook them. In a YouTube video, Irvine talked about how you can elevate an inexpensive cut of flank steak to a restaurant-quality dish. Flank steak comes from a cow's abdomen, and is one of the tougher cuts of beef, but what it lacks in tenderness, it makes up for in flavor. Marinating flank steak can help to break down some of the toughness by changing the structure of the protein (a process known as denaturization). Both acids and salt play a role in the science behind marinade magic, so you'll want to be sure to include them both in your recipe. Irvine makes two different flank steak marinades — one with balsamic vinegar and mustard, and one with lemon juice and jalapeño. You can marinate your steak for a day or two before you cook it, though it's not always better to marinate food for longer.