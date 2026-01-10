The Extra Step That Takes Ina Garten's Pot Roast Over The Top

Ina Garten is a popular, well-known chef thanks to her classic, easy-to-prepare recipes like mustard-roasted fish, garlic potatoes, and frozen hot chocolate. Especially if you like to cook and regularly find yourself preparing Garten's favorite weeknight dinner of chicken Parmesan, you may be ready to make more of her heartier, slow-cooked recipes. Given the fact that Garten's brisket is easy-peasy and features a sauce that makes itself, it should come as no surprise that her pot roast recipe is also straightforward. However, this recipe features one signature step that makes the end result extra delicious. Before searing her beef chuck roast, Garten covers it in salt, pepper, and a light coating of all-purpose flour.

This powdery addition not only locks in moisture for juicier meat, but also leads to a thicker, more flavorful gravy. Not to mention, dredging the roast in flour creates a crust-like exterior when seared over high heat. That said, in order to get the best sear, make sure your chuck roast is completely dry before coating it in the suggested ingredients.

Take your time and allow your meat to sear unbothered for up to five minutes on each side including the ends. To prevent the roast from tipping, feel free to prop it against the wall of your Dutch oven. Once evenly seared, you're left with a perfectly caramelized roast that in just a few additional steps, transforms into a tender, mouth-watering meal.