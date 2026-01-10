America's Oldest Italian Restaurant Has Survived 6 Moves Since 1886

San Francisco can lay claim to several long-lived eateries, from the oldest restaurant in California (the seafood restaurant Tadich Grill, which started in 1849) to Fior d'Italia, an Italian restaurant that opened in 1886. Fior d'Italia ("The Flower of Italy") claims the title of America's oldest Italian restaurant and has seen its share of ups and downs, much like the city it calls home. But it remains a mainstay, even if it has moved around quite a lot during its 140 year history. While it may not come close to the oldest restaurants in the world, some of which have been around for centuries, Flor D'Italia has quite a history.

The restaurant began life in San Francisco's wild Barbary Coast neighborhood, a red light district filled with saloons, brothels, and gambling dens in an area of the city that includes today's North Beach. Founded by Italian immigrant Angelo Del Monte, Fior d'Italia served hungry brothel customers before Del Monte was joined by Armido "Papa" Marianetti, who helped make it a vital part of the city's culinary scene. Over the years, it saw its fair share of tragedies, including three different fires that necessitated some of its moves around North Beach.