America's Oldest Italian Restaurant Has Survived 6 Moves Since 1886
San Francisco can lay claim to several long-lived eateries, from the oldest restaurant in California (the seafood restaurant Tadich Grill, which started in 1849) to Fior d'Italia, an Italian restaurant that opened in 1886. Fior d'Italia ("The Flower of Italy") claims the title of America's oldest Italian restaurant and has seen its share of ups and downs, much like the city it calls home. But it remains a mainstay, even if it has moved around quite a lot during its 140 year history. While it may not come close to the oldest restaurants in the world, some of which have been around for centuries, Flor D'Italia has quite a history.
The restaurant began life in San Francisco's wild Barbary Coast neighborhood, a red light district filled with saloons, brothels, and gambling dens in an area of the city that includes today's North Beach. Founded by Italian immigrant Angelo Del Monte, Fior d'Italia served hungry brothel customers before Del Monte was joined by Armido "Papa" Marianetti, who helped make it a vital part of the city's culinary scene. Over the years, it saw its fair share of tragedies, including three different fires that necessitated some of its moves around North Beach.
An Italian restaurant that endures
Fior d'Italia's first location burned down in 1893. The second, at 492 Broadway, fell victim to the devastating 1906 earthquake and fire. The restaurant opened up the same week under a tent and served minestrone soup to the city's displaced residents. The owners rebuilt Fior d'Italia at the same address, where it remained until 1930. It was located on Union Street for more than 50 years until another fire necessitated another move. Today, it's located on the bottom floor of the historic San Remo Hotel (2237 Mason Street), one of the first hotels to open after the 1906 earthquake and fire.
In May 2012, the Fior d'Italia suddenly closed due to financial issues, only to reopen about six months later under the ownership of executive chef Gianfranco "Gianni" Audieri (who had worked there since 1982 and passed away in 2023) and his wife, Trudy. Today, you can get classics such as osso buco and steak Florentine, along with other mostly Northern Italian fare (the specialty of Audieri, who hails from Milan). While the City by the Bay may be famous for its Mission-style burritos, clam chowder, and sourdough bread, its Italian cuisine with a storied history should not be overlooked, with Fior d'Italia as its oldest surviving exemplar.