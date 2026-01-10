The Simplest Trick To Prevent That Cooked Broccoli Odor In Your Kitchen

Broccoli is one of those vegetables that triggers strong reactions among people, and there's really no middle ground between loving it and hating it. But even if you have a negative opinion about the veggie, it's hard to deny that broccoli is packed with nutrients, which fully justifies its superfood status. If you've ever cooked this cruciferous vegetable, maybe while trying the preparation trick for the best roasted broccoli of your life, you've likely discovered the catch: broccoli stinks.

It only takes a moment for that distinct pungent broccoli smell to fill the entire kitchen, and a lifetime of ventilation to finally get rid of it. So, while roasted and blackened is the way to cook your broccoli for maximum flavor, it might be worth knowing a quick tip on how to neutralize those lingering odors for good. As it turns out, adding an acid during cooking, such as vinegar or lemon, can significantly reduce that stinky smell.

Broccoli naturally contains volatile sulfur compounds. The most notable ones, which also happen to be those responsible for broccoli's recognizable aromas, are glucosinolates and dimethyl trisulfide, according to a 2024 study published in the Frontiers in Nutrition journal. Once exposed to heat, the high temperature breaks down broccoli's cells, leading to a sulfurous gas release. This is where acid can come in and fight those strong smells.