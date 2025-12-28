The Massive Kirkland Coffee Recall That Still Haunts Costco

It's an unfortunate fact that recalls happen, and they're issued for many reasons. Sometimes a recall occurs from something as small as a wrong labeling or incorrect packaging; other times they happen on a much grander scale, such as the case with Costco Wholesale and a recall issued by Berner Foods Inc., one of its private label suppliers. The recall affected several cases of Kirkland Signature Cold Brew across the United States, with the beverages containing foreign material unsuitable for consumption. Unfortunately, Costco is no stranger to recalls, as it's faced several major ones in its history (and in fact, there was another major one that even happened within the same year as the cold brew).

On February 17, 2023, Berner Foods issued a major recall for Costco's Kirkland Signature Colombian Cold Brew. This stemmed from metal being found in the ready-made coffee, more specifically, a bolt, within products distributed between November 2022 and February 2023. Berner issued a statement to Costco members, urging them not to consume products containing a "best by date" range of October 19 to October 27, 2023, and return them to Costco for a full refund. The cold brew recall went on for weeks, with no injuries officially reported, but it did include 231,071 cases, or nearly 3 billion cans of the Kirkland Signature Cold Brew. Interestingly, Berner's member notice isn't listed on the recall archives page of Costco's site, even if no exact reason is provided.