Oprah Says This Is The Best Bread Of Her Life
There is run-of-the-mill fame and then there is A-list, lookalike inspiring, throng-inducing, first name only celebrity, and Oprah certainly falls into the latter category. Beloved across the globe for her warmth, approachable nature, and historic talk show prowess, anything that Oprah bestows with her seal of approval is certainly bound for the highest high, as evidenced by her annual holiday "Favorite Things" list that regulars eagerly anticipate to guide their gift-giving.
So, it is no surprise that chic Sydney eatery Fred's was in for a massive uptick in attention when Oprah gushed to 7NEWS Australia that "they had the best bread of my life. Do you understand? My life. I'm a bread connoisseur. It was the best bread of my life." Oprah has long declared her love of carbs, including giving pasta the nod as her ideal last meal, but what exactly is this life-changing bread? Fougasse, the type of bread served at Fred's, is immediately recognizable for its unique and sizeable shape that resembles a wheat leaf, with its signature slashes and cuts. It is loosely likened to a French version of the more popular Italian focaccia that is often baked in a cast-iron pan.
Don't fougasse (foo-gass) about it
Fougasse has an enviable crispy exterior, thanks to all of those cuts that turn out to be more than decorative and aid in producing its well-baked outer texture, along with an inner chew that keeps you coming back for more. This beautiful bread traditionally comes from the South of France and is made with wheat flour. A common modern addition to the recipe is spelt, which is lower in gluten than traditional flour, and gives the bread a delightful bite. This baked specialty also employs a blend of herbs like herbes de Provence, which are a hallmark French cooking move, and is further defined by a lavish coating of extra virgin olive oil that is often brushed over the top before baking.
The airy shape of fougasse makes it a great bread for tearing and sharing, and lends to the feeling of more of a communal experience than reaching for a simple slice of bread. That may be part of what drew Oprah under its spell. Fred's version is tufted and fluffy, rather than stretched out and more flat. After being baked in the restaurant's wood-fired oven, it is served with warm house-whipped salted butter. It's no wonder Oprah was stunned by its deliciousness and perhaps had less room for other Fred's signature items like steamed John Dory and fillet of Coral Trout.