Oprah Says This Is The Best Bread Of Her Life

There is run-of-the-mill fame and then there is A-list, lookalike inspiring, throng-inducing, first name only celebrity, and Oprah certainly falls into the latter category. Beloved across the globe for her warmth, approachable nature, and historic talk show prowess, anything that Oprah bestows with her seal of approval is certainly bound for the highest high, as evidenced by her annual holiday "Favorite Things" list that regulars eagerly anticipate to guide their gift-giving.

So, it is no surprise that chic Sydney eatery Fred's was in for a massive uptick in attention when Oprah gushed to 7NEWS Australia that "they had the best bread of my life. Do you understand? My life. I'm a bread connoisseur. It was the best bread of my life." Oprah has long declared her love of carbs, including giving pasta the nod as her ideal last meal, but what exactly is this life-changing bread? Fougasse, the type of bread served at Fred's, is immediately recognizable for its unique and sizeable shape that resembles a wheat leaf, with its signature slashes and cuts. It is loosely likened to a French version of the more popular Italian focaccia that is often baked in a cast-iron pan.