Oprah's Favorite Dish That She Says She'd Choose As Her Last Meal

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Oprah Winfrey is known for many things: her impact in the entertainment and publishing worlds, her expansive broadcasting career, and her love of food and its relationship to health and wellbeing. Having written a cookbook called "Food, Health, and Happiness: 115 On-Point Recipes for Great Meals and a Better Life," it's fair to say that Winfrey values a well-constructed and tasty spread. And when it comes to her final plate of food, Winfrey told People Magazine that her ideal last meal would be pasta. In fact, a single noodle dish wouldn't be enough of a send-off. Instead, she'd have an unapologetic ode to the stuff lasting an entire week: "If I were going to choose my last week, they would all be pastas," she said in the 2019 interview.

It's no surprise that Winfrey would crave an entourage of delicious dishes, as the media icon has always made her appreciation for comfort food known. In 2017, she teamed up with Kraft Heinz to offer a line of refrigerated foods with emphasis on incorporating vegetables withher "O, That's Good!" collaboration. The line eventually expanded to skillet dishes, including Southwest Style Chicken & Penne and Chicken Alfredo, meant to be enjoyed with pasta.

Pasta also happens to be a popular last dish on the minds of other folks in the spotlight. Jamie Oliver also confessed to craving a comforting pasta dish as his last meal, and Al Capone's final bite was allegedly a classic Italian spaghetti meal.