Ina Garten's Baked Shrimp Scampi Gets Extra Crunch From One Pantry Staple

Flavor is the most important aspect of a dish, but for a well-rounded meal, you need to have a strong texture balance, too. Celebrity chef Ina Garten knows this all too well, and when she prepares a baked shrimp recipe, she balances the softer baked shrimp and stuffing with a little crunch from Japanese panko. Garten's dish includes panko in the shrimp scampi topping, where it not only provides crunch but also absorbs some of the moisture from her other ingredients, like olive oil and white wine.

Panko is commonly used in all kinds of dishes — you might even see it sprinkled atop your sushi rolls. You can pick up Japanese panko in just about any grocery store; it's usually either sitting in the international aisle or near the bread crumbs. Traditional panko is similar to bread crumbs, but it's much thicker and flakier, and it's generally only made with white bread. The process results in less-ground, thicker flakes of bread, which is lightly fried, giving panko its iconic crunch. Once you buy panko, it will last for several months in the pantry, so while the containers are large, you can get plenty of use from them.