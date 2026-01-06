The Decorative Kitchen Cabinet Design Trendsetters Are Eyeing For 2026

Kitchen trends come and go. Not long ago, minimalism was the law of the land. Clean, flat surfaces, granite countertops, and sleek white cabinetry could be found in kitchens across the country. However, it seems the pendulum has swung the other way. Intricate 1980s kitchens are making a comeback, the eclectic "grandmillennial" interior design style is having quite the moment, and many people are trying their darnedest to add texture and color to their once-monotone interiors. One trend in particular offers an easy way to refresh kitchens and is the perfect bridge between minimalism and maximalism: cutout designs in cabinets.

These cutouts can be as simple or as intricate as you can imagine, from lattice designs to simple geometric patterns. Adding this trendy design is as simple as using a stencil and a cutout carving tool to make any look you please. If you're a minimalist, you can make small, simple, geometric vent holes. You can also opt for kitsch and vintage elements by incorporating accents, such as carved moons or stars. If you really want to be bold, you can do full-on geometric patterns that show off the contents of your cabinet. If you want something not quite as sculptural but still bold, you can also add other cozy '90s trends, such as glass cabinets.