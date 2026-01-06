The Decorative Kitchen Cabinet Design Trendsetters Are Eyeing For 2026
Kitchen trends come and go. Not long ago, minimalism was the law of the land. Clean, flat surfaces, granite countertops, and sleek white cabinetry could be found in kitchens across the country. However, it seems the pendulum has swung the other way. Intricate 1980s kitchens are making a comeback, the eclectic "grandmillennial" interior design style is having quite the moment, and many people are trying their darnedest to add texture and color to their once-monotone interiors. One trend in particular offers an easy way to refresh kitchens and is the perfect bridge between minimalism and maximalism: cutout designs in cabinets.
These cutouts can be as simple or as intricate as you can imagine, from lattice designs to simple geometric patterns. Adding this trendy design is as simple as using a stencil and a cutout carving tool to make any look you please. If you're a minimalist, you can make small, simple, geometric vent holes. You can also opt for kitsch and vintage elements by incorporating accents, such as carved moons or stars. If you really want to be bold, you can do full-on geometric patterns that show off the contents of your cabinet. If you want something not quite as sculptural but still bold, you can also add other cozy '90s trends, such as glass cabinets.
How to make your cabinet cutouts pop
The simplest solution is to buy cabinets with accents already added, but you can, of course, tackle this task yourself. However, there are a few pointers to keep in mind before pulling out your router and stencils. First, measure out and outline the holes you wish to make in each cabinet to ensure they are uniform, then use your router to carve them out. If you want your cutouts to be precise, you can use a wooden cutout stencil and press it behind your cutout to help guide your work. If the DIY aspect of this task isn't all that appealing to you, but you want to keep your own cabinets, you can also hire a contractor to add the details.
To really make your cutouts pop, opt for painted cabinets rather than stained. The opaque, single-color background really gives the carvings their maximum impact. This is also a great opportunity to go for a new cabinet color to elevate your kitchen. If you're not up for a kitchen renovation project just yet, you can always add in this on-trend design through other pieces of kitchen furniture. Items such as hutches, which you can also repurpose, or bar carts with built-in cutout designs are great accent pieces that incorporate the trend with very little effort. You can also add these designs to a select few cabinets, which can help them standout even further.