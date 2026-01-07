The Cutlery Etiquette Difference Between Europeans And Americans You May Never Have Noticed

If you're an American who has never spent time in Europe or been around Europeans, you may be unaware there are some distinct differences in how they use their cutlery when digging into a meal. We're not talking about some old-school dining etiquette, like keeping your elbows off the table, but a fundamental difference in how Europeans retrieve food from their plate compared to Americans. In the United States, common practice is the knife in your right hand and fork in your left (or the reverse if you're left-handed) for cutting your food and then switching the fork to your dominant hand with the tines facing up — after setting the knife down — to eat the food. This is sometimes known as the cut-and-switch or zig-zag method.

The European method, also called continental, requires the knife in the dominant hand and the fork in the other while cutting food and eating it, keeping the fork tines face down. Typically, across South America and in Canada, the continental style of utensil use dominates. So why do Americans use their knife and fork so differently from so many other countries? Blame it on the French.