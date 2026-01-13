Not Krystal Or White Castle: The Growing Burger Chain That's Elevating Sliders
Louisiana is rightly famous for its food, whether it's a po' boy sandwich or a restaurant-worthy bowl of gumbo, but soon sliders may be joining the list of the state's specialties if Smalls Sliders has anything to say about it. This fast food company began in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in 2019 and has been making huge strides as one of the industry's fastest growing brands, with its fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders. White Castle may have been the first fast food chain (launched in 1921) to include sliders, with Krystal helping to popularize them in 1932, but Smalls Sliders is quickly becoming the one to beat.
Restaurateur Brandon Landry founded the company, backed by investors that include the former New Orleans Saints quarterback and Super Bowl champion Drew Brees. Smalls Sliders already has nearly 50 locations in 17 states from Colorado to Texas, with hundreds of more locations currently under development in a total of 30 states. The company, which is being called a disrupter in the quick-service restaurant industry, has grown so quickly due to the unique shipping-container construction of its locations and a streamlined menu.
What sets Smalls Sliders apart
Both Krystal and White Castle are continuing to expand, but Smalls Sliders appears to have an edge with its aggressive franchising and unusual modular restaurant design. The shipping container-style buildings are fabricated off-site and then trucked to the location, and in a matter of weeks, the 750-square-foot, bright orange restaurant (which the company refers to as a "can") is ready to roll. Although the locations typically have outdoor covered seating, they are more focused on off-premises dining, with drive-thrus, walk-up service, and delivery available, but not indoor seating.
Smalls Sliders also has a limited menu focused on cheeseburger sliders that are grilled fresh to order, along with offering waffle fries, shakes, and its signature Smauce, a dipping sauce. The reviews of the sliders have generally been very positive, praising the fresh beef patties and soft buns, with some reviewers especially calling out the Biggie Smalls (a double patty) with bacon as a standout menu item. While there are plenty of chain restaurants with sliders on the menu, the future may belong to a Louisiana-based slider company that's punching above its weight and making big moves.