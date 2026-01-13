Not Krystal Or White Castle: The Growing Burger Chain That's Elevating Sliders

Louisiana is rightly famous for its food, whether it's a po' boy sandwich or a restaurant-worthy bowl of gumbo, but soon sliders may be joining the list of the state's specialties if Smalls Sliders has anything to say about it. This fast food company began in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in 2019 and has been making huge strides as one of the industry's fastest growing brands, with its fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders. White Castle may have been the first fast food chain (launched in 1921) to include sliders, with Krystal helping to popularize them in 1932, but Smalls Sliders is quickly becoming the one to beat.

Restaurateur Brandon Landry founded the company, backed by investors that include the former New Orleans Saints quarterback and Super Bowl champion Drew Brees. Smalls Sliders already has nearly 50 locations in 17 states from Colorado to Texas, with hundreds of more locations currently under development in a total of 30 states. The company, which is being called a disrupter in the quick-service restaurant industry, has grown so quickly due to the unique shipping-container construction of its locations and a streamlined menu.