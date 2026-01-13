For Fluffy And Tender Cookies, Swap Out Butter For This Vintage Ingredient

Those of us millennial-age and older remember something in our mothers' pantries that is rarely seen in today's kitchens: shortening. While the stuff was vilified for containing trans fats, there's no doubt about it — shortening made a really, really good cookie. Today, trans fats are banned in the United States, so you can find some healthier (albeit still highly processed) versions of the stuff on grocery store shelves. While you might not want to make it a permanent swap, using shortening instead of butter in your favorite cookie recipe can create a softer, chewier cookie that will keep you coming back for more.

There are a few reasons why cookies made with shortening taste a little different than those made with butter. First, shortening is just fat — unlike butter, which contains some water. This means shortening can lend a richer, deeper flavor to baked goods. Secondly, these solid fats are called shortening for a reason. They coat flour and prevent it from mixing with water, which prevents the formation of gluten — literally "shortening" its fibers. This can create a more tender, soft, crumbly cookie (think: shortbread) than recipes made with butter, as butter contains water and is more conducive to the formation of gluten. You'll likely also notice that your cookies are a bit taller, as cookies made with shortening won't spread as much as those made with butter.