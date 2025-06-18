The Ingredient Duo Ree Drummond Uses To Make The Perfect Pie Crust

While you can certainly make the most of store-bought pie crust, nothing compares to the flaky and tender qualities of homemade pastry. Luckily, if you're in need of a solid pie crust recipe, Food Network star Ree Drummond has one recipe you can undoubtedly trust. The Oklahoma-based, ranch-focused chef has developed a longstanding reputation for creating and sharing recipes that are not only accessible, but also reliable, delicious, and family-friendly.

When it comes to crafting the perfect pie crust, Drummond relies on the intrinsic combination of two distinct ingredients to achieve the perfect texture: butter and shortening. Essentially, you need both to produce a crust that's tender, delicious, and perfectly-shaped.

Specifically, butter gives pie crust a grounded, savory flavor, yet also enhances the overall texture of your dough. Since butter contains water, once incorporated into pie dough and baked, this residual water eventually becomes steam and creates undeniably soft and flaky layers of pastry. On the other hand, vegetable shortening is a hydrogenated fat made from vegetable oil. This type of fat has a higher melting point than butter, which means it's easier to manipulate, roll out, and form into a pie pan. Shortening also works to maintain the pristine shape of your crust throughout baking. According to Drummond, when you use shortening and butter together, you get the best of both worlds. You're left with a perfectly flavorful yet tender crust that can be used in more ways than one.