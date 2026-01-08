The Best Time To Eat Salmon Is When It's In Season: What To Know
Salmon is lauded for its great taste and numerous health benefits, and you can likely shop for salmon at your local grocery store any time of year. But there is actually a best time to eat it, and that time is when it is in season. We tend to rotate our culinary repertoire around seasonal foods and flavors, and fish is no exception.
When in season, salmon is at the height of its feeding activity, which means it's at its healthiest and fattest (in other words, most flavorful). This is also the time when populations are at their most abundant, and fishing regulations allow for maximum harvests. In other words, in-season salmon is at its peak in terms of flavor, texture, and sustainability. You can still buy it fresh throughout the rest of the year, but if it is out of season, you'll be better off getting frozen over fresh salmon at the store.
Summer is peak salmon season
If you want fresh in-season salmon, it helps to know that the season varies slightly by species. Generally, the season runs from early summer through the fall. Specifically, you'll find King (or Chinook) salmon at its peak between May and September, Sockeye salmon from June through July, and both Coho and Chum salmon from July through November. Pink salmon, known for its sweet and mild taste, is in season from June through September, but only every other year.
Most salmon in U.S. grocery stores comes from Chile, Norway, and Canada, but there's a good reason for importing it. Atlantic salmon, which is the most popular (and possibly the most well-known), is an endangered species in the U.S., making it illegal to harvest in the wild. As a result, it can only be harvested from fish farms that follow strict regulations and guidelines designed to protect the species and promote sustainability. The good news is that this incredibly popular, delicious salmon is available year-round — and you can experience its peak flavor when buying it in the summer.