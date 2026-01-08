The Best Time To Eat Salmon Is When It's In Season: What To Know

Salmon is lauded for its great taste and numerous health benefits, and you can likely shop for salmon at your local grocery store any time of year. But there is actually a best time to eat it, and that time is when it is in season. We tend to rotate our culinary repertoire around seasonal foods and flavors, and fish is no exception.

When in season, salmon is at the height of its feeding activity, which means it's at its healthiest and fattest (in other words, most flavorful). This is also the time when populations are at their most abundant, and fishing regulations allow for maximum harvests. In other words, in-season salmon is at its peak in terms of flavor, texture, and sustainability. You can still buy it fresh throughout the rest of the year, but if it is out of season, you'll be better off getting frozen over fresh salmon at the store.