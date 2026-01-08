Costco's Mini Stoneware Set Is The Most Adorable Addition To Your Kitchen Collection

Despite their stackable design, keep in mind that the size is larger than your average cereal or soup bowl, which typically would be around 16 to 20 ounces. This may be a negative factor depending on how you intend to use the bowls. And despite being described as durable, not everyone agrees. "They are way too big and feel cheaply made," says one buyer on the Pfaltzgraff product's page. That said, a large, cozy, and cute bowl is certainly one way to take canned chili to the next level and make it appear extra special.

However, if that large size is an issue for you, a similar but smaller option to Costco's set is this set of six Certified International stoneware 22-ounce matte glaze soup crocks, which can be purchased on Amazon. These bowls also feature dual handles, can go in the microwave or dishwasher, and cost just $34.99. In this set, each bowl is a unique color, which may be a draw for some customers. If you prefer that all your bowls are one color, this set of four KooK French onion soup bowls comes in a range of shades to choose from. They are the smallest option at 18 ounces, are made of porcelain, and are a top seller with over 500 five-star reviews. Still, if you're looking for a well-known name brand and don't mind the size, Costco's stoneware set appears to be a good value.