Costco's Mini Stoneware Set Is The Most Adorable Addition To Your Kitchen Collection
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
From a 40-piece china dinnerware set for half the price of the original to cheap Williams Sonoma bowls, Costco should be your next go-to for finding designer-worthy kitchen pieces for a great deal. A latest find from the big box store is a cozy addition to your kitchen that costs significantly more if you buy it elsewhere. The Pfaltzgraff set of six double handle bowls is both charming and useful, and is a better price at just under $40 than if you were to get the exact set directly from Pfaltzgraff, which retails for about $60.
Pfaltzgraff itself has been manufacturing ceramic dishes for over 200 years and is a well-known name in the dining and serveware space. These rustic-looking bowls from the brand hold about 30 fluid ounces, and the handles make them easy to carry, which is especially useful for hot foods like soup or chili. The size is also large enough that they can function as snack bowls for items like popcorn or chips. The glazed stoneware set features an assortment of earthy neutral hues, including navy, teal, and beige. The pieces are also microwave and dishwasher safe, making them practical for daily use.
Drawbacks and alternatives to Costco's set
Despite their stackable design, keep in mind that the size is larger than your average cereal or soup bowl, which typically would be around 16 to 20 ounces. This may be a negative factor depending on how you intend to use the bowls. And despite being described as durable, not everyone agrees. "They are way too big and feel cheaply made," says one buyer on the Pfaltzgraff product's page. That said, a large, cozy, and cute bowl is certainly one way to take canned chili to the next level and make it appear extra special.
However, if that large size is an issue for you, a similar but smaller option to Costco's set is this set of six Certified International stoneware 22-ounce matte glaze soup crocks, which can be purchased on Amazon. These bowls also feature dual handles, can go in the microwave or dishwasher, and cost just $34.99. In this set, each bowl is a unique color, which may be a draw for some customers. If you prefer that all your bowls are one color, this set of four KooK French onion soup bowls comes in a range of shades to choose from. They are the smallest option at 18 ounces, are made of porcelain, and are a top seller with over 500 five-star reviews. Still, if you're looking for a well-known name brand and don't mind the size, Costco's stoneware set appears to be a good value.