Run To Costco To Snag These Williams Sonoma Bowls For Half The Price
Costco is known for its affordable, high-quality products, from big savings on popular liquor brands (like the rare bourbon Costco shoppers can buy for less) to deals on highly rated Costco cookware sets. While the bulk retailer sells many items for less than other stores, especially its Kirkland brand products, sometimes you find a deal that makes you truly appreciate your warehouse membership. Case in point: The beautiful bowls stocked by Williams Sonoma that Costco is selling for less than half the price.
Whether you're looking to upgrade your cereal bowls or want to add a stylish yet practical set to your collection, don't miss out on this deal on Fortessa Jupiter Cereal Bowls. Costco members can purchase a set of six of these gorgeous, beaded bowls online in pink, green, or clear for $31.99. Compare this to Williams Sonoma, which sells a set of four Fortessa Jupiter Cereal Bowls for $60. To break down the savings, when purchased through Costco, you'll spend around $5 per bowl, while Williams Sonoma is $15 per bowl. Williams Sonoma offers two additional colors, cornflower and smoke; otherwise Costco definitely has the leg up when it comes to this kitchenware set.
According to Costco's website, Fortessa's bowls are "inspired by Parisian flea market finds" and have a "handcrafted aesthetic" due to the beaded detailing along the entire outside of the bowls. On the practical side, they are made of glass and are dishwasher-safe. Find out what shoppers have to say about these affordable, boho-chic glass bowls.
How shoppers feel about the chic cereal bowls
Costco's Fortessa Jupiter Cereal Bowls have a favorable 4.2 star rating out of five on the Costco website. Reviewers find the bowls aesthetically pleasing, expensive-looking, functional, and well-made. A few people indicate that the bowls are on the small side for an adult-sized bowl of cereal but are perfect for a small bowl of soup, yogurt, fruit, or applesauce. It's also mentioned that there is no indication that the bowls are microwave-safe, so avoid microwaving them to prevent cracking or shattering.
As for the cons, a few reviewers indicate that the bowls stick together when stacked, especially if they are slightly wet. One reviewer on the Costco product page noted that "they have a tendency to stick together where you almost have to break them to get them apart." Still, others have found that they come apart easily when nested, thus, it's best to dry them fully after hand-washing or taking them out of the dishwasher before stacking them.
While Costco's website indicates that the bowls are online only, some shoppers have found them in the store for an even lower price. To complete your set, you might consider purchasing the matching, favorably-reviewed Fortessa Jupiter DOF and beverage glasses 12-piece set for $56.99 online. For comparison, when purchased from Williams Sonoma, a set of six Jupiter tall tumblers costs $72, while the short tumblers cost $60 for a six piece set. To snag other affordable, quality kitchenware, check out the trick to getting inexpensive cookware at Costco.