Run To Costco To Snag These Williams Sonoma Bowls For Half The Price

Costco is known for its affordable, high-quality products, from big savings on popular liquor brands (like the rare bourbon Costco shoppers can buy for less) to deals on highly rated Costco cookware sets. While the bulk retailer sells many items for less than other stores, especially its Kirkland brand products, sometimes you find a deal that makes you truly appreciate your warehouse membership. Case in point: The beautiful bowls stocked by Williams Sonoma that Costco is selling for less than half the price.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your cereal bowls or want to add a stylish yet practical set to your collection, don't miss out on this deal on Fortessa Jupiter Cereal Bowls. Costco members can purchase a set of six of these gorgeous, beaded bowls online in pink, green, or clear for $31.99. Compare this to Williams Sonoma, which sells a set of four Fortessa Jupiter Cereal Bowls for $60. To break down the savings, when purchased through Costco, you'll spend around $5 per bowl, while Williams Sonoma is $15 per bowl. Williams Sonoma offers two additional colors, cornflower and smoke; otherwise Costco definitely has the leg up when it comes to this kitchenware set.

According to Costco's website, Fortessa's bowls are "inspired by Parisian flea market finds" and have a "handcrafted aesthetic" due to the beaded detailing along the entire outside of the bowls. On the practical side, they are made of glass and are dishwasher-safe. Find out what shoppers have to say about these affordable, boho-chic glass bowls.