Costco Is Selling A 40-Piece China Dinnerware Set For Half The Price Of The Original Retailer
While Costco has the tendency to send its shoppers on grocery treasure hunts by forcing them to go from one end of the store to another for essentials, we've got to hand it to the warehouse chain: It has some great deals, often selling items for prices significantly cheaper than the original retailer.
The Mikasa Samantha 40-piece china dinnerware set is one such deal. Mikasa sells it for $239.99. But you can buy the same Mikasa Samantha 40-piece china dinnerware set exclusively on Costco's website for 50% off at $119.99. If you've been eyeing the set or planning to replace all your dinnerware, it's a great value. This minimalist set includes eight pieces of 10.5-inch dinner plates, 8-inch salad plates, 6-inch cereal bowls, 4.25-inch fruit bowls, and 15-fluid-ounce mugs (perfect when you have guests over).
To really seal the deal, the Mikasa dinnerware is quite sturdy, featuring bone china material, which is heavier-duty than porcelain. Additionally, bone china is known for its luxurious feel, beautiful sheen, and feather-light weight. You'd have no issues cleaning a whole batch of them. Not to mention, the material makes the china set perfect for reheating and cooking since it's safe to use in microwaves, ovens, and even in the dishwasher and freezer.
Other Mikasa options at Costco are also a bargain
Costco sells other Mikasa sets that are just as desirable as the Samantha, and price-wise, they're just as tempting. There's the smaller 16-piece Samantha set that rings in at $79.99, which is an appealing 33% reduction from Mikasa's original $119.99. The deal you get by purchasing the pretty floral Quinn 12-piece bone china dinnerware set is nothing short of impressive too. It's $129.99 on the Mikasa site, but the same exact set at Costco is $74.99 (42% cheaper). And the Southwest-inspired, arrow-embossed Osborne nine-piece stoneware bowl set — which is a fun, colorful option in turquoise and blue — is $35 cheaper than Mikasa's original $99.99.
So how does Costco manage to provide good deals? Simple: You buy items in bulk, and its business model relies on a straightforward retailing approach — no lavish aesthetic, no extra thingamajiggy — just the bare bones of an unfussy retail store. As such, no matter which one of the Mikasa sets you choose, one thing's for sure: You're going to get a hell of a good deal as long as you buy from the Costco website — though knowing all the hacks that will save you money when shopping at Costco isn't bad, either.