Costco Is Selling A 40-Piece China Dinnerware Set For Half The Price Of The Original Retailer

While Costco has the tendency to send its shoppers on grocery treasure hunts by forcing them to go from one end of the store to another for essentials, we've got to hand it to the warehouse chain: It has some great deals, often selling items for prices significantly cheaper than the original retailer.

The Mikasa Samantha 40-piece china dinnerware set is one such deal. Mikasa sells it for $239.99. But you can buy the same Mikasa Samantha 40-piece china dinnerware set exclusively on Costco's website for 50% off at $119.99. If you've been eyeing the set or planning to replace all your dinnerware, it's a great value. This minimalist set includes eight pieces of 10.5-inch dinner plates, 8-inch salad plates, 6-inch cereal bowls, 4.25-inch fruit bowls, and 15-fluid-ounce mugs (perfect when you have guests over).

To really seal the deal, the Mikasa dinnerware is quite sturdy, featuring bone china material, which is heavier-duty than porcelain. Additionally, bone china is known for its luxurious feel, beautiful sheen, and feather-light weight. You'd have no issues cleaning a whole batch of them. Not to mention, the material makes the china set perfect for reheating and cooking since it's safe to use in microwaves, ovens, and even in the dishwasher and freezer.