Here's Why Your Dishwasher Tablet Is Not Dissolving (And What To Do About It)

The first place to look is at the holes in the dishwasher's spray arms. These are the primary means for the machine to spread water throughout the cleaning space; if some of the holes are clogged, water won't be able to reach the detergent tablet. Take them out of the machine (they usually twist or pop off, but check the manual to be safe), then use a toothpick or small brush to remove any buildup from the holes. While you're inside the machine, you can also grab the filter and give it a rinse in your sink, as a dirty filter will also restrict water flow.

The problem could also be the latch to the detergent compartment. Take a look around the locking mechanism for sticky residue and clean the whole compartment and door with warm water, some vinegar and baking soda, and a wet rag. It's also important to make sure that the water in the machine is hot enough to dissolve the tablet. Before starting a cycle, try running the tap closest to the dishwasher until the water gets hot. This ensures the machine will fill with hot water right from the start, which will help dissolve the detergent.

The way the dishwasher is loaded can also prevent the detergent dispenser from opening properly. Try not to place tall items in front of the compartment and avoid overloading in general, which can restrict the flow of water from the sprayer arms.