The Unexpected Ingredient That Quickly Thickens Pot Roast Gravy

Making a delicious gravy is one of the most important steps in making pot roast, creating that comforting, velvety mouthfeel that reminds us of Grandma's cooking. Traditionally, people use a flour roux or cornstarch slurry to help thicken gravy, with each giving slightly different results from the other. One surprising ingredient, however, may beat both of them, and it's probably something you already have in your cupboard: instant mashed potatoes.

Instant mashed potato flakes are a surprisingly versatile pantry staple, useful for things like a bread crumb substitute, buttery-soft cookies, and some of the best homemade potato chips. Even the legendary Jacques Pépin uses them for his creamy, no-fuss leek and potato soup. These starchy flakes also do a lot of work in thickening soups and stews while adding an extra layer of depth and richness, which is always welcome in a pot roast gravy too.

Get creative with your gravy by using flavored instant mashed potatoes. Depending on the flavor you choose, the potato flakes add layers of garlic, cheese, bacon, and herbs to the gravy's overall flavor profile. By mixing just a few teaspoons of instant mashed potatoes into your drippings, you can make a thick gravy that fully coats the meat and helps pack each bite with even more of those flavorful pot roast seasonings.