This Is Where Costco Lobster Tails Actually Come From

Costco has a good number of fancy finds on its shelves, including 35-ounce tins of Golden Osetra Caviar, $500 bottles of wine, and a bougie Costco cooking oil developed especially for the North American palate. The brand's frozen seafood section is no different, with lobster tails being one of the many eye-catching options available to members. Lobster aficionados might be happy to know that the frozen tails you can buy from Costco's website are sourced from the icy cold waters of the North Atlantic — specifically, from Maine and Canada.

That's not to say that all of Costco's lobster tails are from those two locations, however. Costco sources its seafood from a wide variety of partners, including Island Queen, which uses lobsters from the Bahamas for its lobster tails. In fact, if you pay close attention to the stickers on each package, you'll find that Costco's lobster tails can also be products of the Dominican Republic, Brazil, Honduras, and Nicaragua, to name a few. While this doesn't necessarily mean that the lobsters were caught off the coasts of these countries specifically, it's safe to assume they come from nearby waters.

Even though Costco gets its lobster tails from multiple international partners, all of the brand's seafood is sourced from suppliers that meet strict sustainability standards. No matter where it's from, you can at least be sure that the lobster tails you're eating were caught with minimal environmental impact.