Buffalo Wild Wings Vs Wingstop: Which Really Has The Best Deal On Wings?
When it comes to wings, two of the most popular restaurants that come to mind are no doubt Buffalo Wild Wings and Wingstop. Both are two of the largest wing restaurants in the U.S., and both made the top 30 in the Technomic Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report — which ranks the 500 largest U.S. restaurant chains by annual system sales. Wingstop ranked No. 24, just ahead of Buffalo Wild Wings at No. 28.
All that to say –- sure, these are giant restaurant chains focused on wings –- and they make a lot of money. But which one of the two offers the best deals on their wings? That's what we set out to find when we researched the menus at both Wingstop and B Dubs. Of course, pricing can always vary by location, but from our research, the clear winner is Wingstop. While that's based on pricing, we also thought Wingstop has the best fast food wings of the chains we tried.
Boneless wings are where Wingstop really flexes its saving muscles with a special deal of 70-cent boneless wings, allowing you to order 10 of these wings for just $7 on Mondays and Tuesdays. Compare that to Buffalo Wild Wings, where a standard order of 10 boneless wings costs $10.89.
Comparing the combo prices
When you look at boneless combos, Wingstop offers a 10-wing combo with up to two flavors (garlic Parmesan and spicy Korean Q top our rankings), fries or veggie sticks, a dip, and a 20-ounce drink for $14.29. Comparatively, Buffalo Wild Wings offers the same combo, also with two sauces (we recommend the honey BBQ), for $13.29, but the combo comes without a drink. If you add a 20-ounce fountain drink ($2.89) to match Wingstop, you actually end up spending $16.18.
If you're looking for classic bone-in wings, you can get a 10-piece combo with the same inclusions as above for $15.99 at Wingstop. Buffalo Wild Wings' 10-piece combo costs $14.79. But, once again, if you add a 20-ounce drink to match Wingstop's combo, you'll spend $17.68. In the non-wing category, Wingstop's five-piece chicken tender combo at $13.49 (with fries, two sauces, and a drink) beats B Dubs' five-piece chicken dipper combo at $13.99 (without a drink). The wing chains' chicken sandwich comparisons tell the same story, as the chicken sandwich combo at Buffalo Wild Wings with no drink costs $7.99, and the same, with a drink, at Wingstop costs $8.49.
The biggest bonus Buffalo Wild Wings has going for it is its expansive menu, which goes well beyond wings and chicken with 17 appetizer options, burgers, salads, cheesesteaks, patty melts, and even street tacos. So while Wingstop definitely has a more compact, chicken-centric menu, it may be that tighter focus that helps it keep costs down. Because, without a doubt, Wingstop has better menu deals than Buffalo Wild Wings.