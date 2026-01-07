Buffalo Wild Wings Vs Wingstop: Which Really Has The Best Deal On Wings?

When it comes to wings, two of the most popular restaurants that come to mind are no doubt Buffalo Wild Wings and Wingstop. Both are two of the largest wing restaurants in the U.S., and both made the top 30 in the Technomic Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report — which ranks the 500 largest U.S. restaurant chains by annual system sales. Wingstop ranked No. 24, just ahead of Buffalo Wild Wings at No. 28.

All that to say –- sure, these are giant restaurant chains focused on wings –- and they make a lot of money. But which one of the two offers the best deals on their wings? That's what we set out to find when we researched the menus at both Wingstop and B Dubs. Of course, pricing can always vary by location, but from our research, the clear winner is Wingstop. While that's based on pricing, we also thought Wingstop has the best fast food wings of the chains we tried.

Boneless wings are where Wingstop really flexes its saving muscles with a special deal of 70-cent boneless wings, allowing you to order 10 of these wings for just $7 on Mondays and Tuesdays. Compare that to Buffalo Wild Wings, where a standard order of 10 boneless wings costs $10.89.