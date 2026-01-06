Bird's Nest Soup Is The Chinese Delicacy With A Main Ingredient That Comes With A Hefty Price

In some locations, swiftlets are considered to be a threatened or endangered species, and the growing market for bird's nest soup means that the species is considered to be in decline, even in places where it's not yet endangered. Conservationists have raised concerns that overharvesting the nests can disrupt the birds' breeding cycles, especially when eggs or chicks are present, as they could be abandoned. There are swiftlet nest farms that pride themselves on cruelty-free harvesting, but overall standards can vary by country.

Beyond harvesting practices, bird's nest soup is often off the menu in the United States. International travelers can't simply buy nests and bring them in, because they may carry avian diseases. However, companies that meet certain standards have special import permits. While it's not banned per se, you'll still pay a high price: Single nests in the U.S. start in the three-figure range for as little as 8 ounces, and larger or higher-quality packages can stretch toward $2,000.

Unlike other Chinese delicacies, such as century eggs, bird's nest has no pronounced flavor. It's more of a textural agent for holding the flavors of other ingredients, such as ginger, broth, ham, or sugar and coconut (for desserts). You may be able to get a similar taste and texture by using glass noodles or snow fungus instead, which are easier to find at Asian grocery stores like H Mart. The appeal of bird's nest soup arguably stems more from its texture, symbolism, and potential health benefits than from any bold flavor.