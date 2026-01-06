Why You Might Want To Rethink Adding Textured Walls To Your Kitchen

As you ponder your upcoming kitchen remodel, visions of various looks and drool-worthy Instagram shots may be dancing around your head. Everything from bold and flashy accents to catchy wall treatments may suddenly seem like brilliant ideas. But before you jump the gun, it is wise to consider the impact of your design choices a few years down the road. After all, vintage decor trends, like popcorn ceilings, Tuscan ornateness, and avocado green or candy-colored kitchen themes were once the hottest thing.

High-concept approaches, like adding texture to your walls, are largely achieved through paint techniques, like sponging or limewashing. Not only does this take a great deal of time (and mess) to achieve, but it also automatically dates your remodel. What's more, it is going to be just as painful (if not more so once your new kitchen items are in) to remove when you undoubtedly tire of it. A good rule is to think long term and keep your big choices clean and simple.