Why You Might Want To Rethink Adding Textured Walls To Your Kitchen
As you ponder your upcoming kitchen remodel, visions of various looks and drool-worthy Instagram shots may be dancing around your head. Everything from bold and flashy accents to catchy wall treatments may suddenly seem like brilliant ideas. But before you jump the gun, it is wise to consider the impact of your design choices a few years down the road. After all, vintage decor trends, like popcorn ceilings, Tuscan ornateness, and avocado green or candy-colored kitchen themes were once the hottest thing.
High-concept approaches, like adding texture to your walls, are largely achieved through paint techniques, like sponging or limewashing. Not only does this take a great deal of time (and mess) to achieve, but it also automatically dates your remodel. What's more, it is going to be just as painful (if not more so once your new kitchen items are in) to remove when you undoubtedly tire of it. A good rule is to think long term and keep your big choices clean and simple.
Kitchen designs that stand the test of time
The same intended effect of making a space feel cozy and personalized (that might have had you crying textured walls) can easily be achieved with a less time-stamped method like choosing natural materials. Experts agree when it comes to kitchen decor, you should strive for a timeless remodel design trend, whether by embracing neutrals or simply prioritizing function over the trend du jour. A neutral color palette is a safe bet for kitchen remodel colors and will always serve you in good stead, which not only makes any space feel more expansive but also affords you the ability to customize more easily with updateable accents, like lighting or cabinet hardware.
Making a kitchen feel homey can fall in the camp of fixed design choices, like natural cabinets with sunny undertones or a spacious island that becomes a treasured workspace and the heart of the kitchen. Alternatively, warm up your space with design accents that are a snap to swap out over time as your tastes evolve, such as with a textured accent rug or window treatments. If you are still glued to the idea of adding permanent texture, perhaps look to the ceiling — consider the addition of wooden beams or a coffered ceiling, both of which draw the eye upward and make the space feel even more spacious than it is.