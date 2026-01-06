The Classic Grocery Brand That Sells Bulk Frozen Products To Restaurants

There's an iconic brand you've likely heard of that makes popular food products sold in the grocery store, including ketchup. However, you might be surprised to learn you'll also find a variety of this brand's food in restaurants, served in a way you may not be aware of. Restaurants can order these food products from the brand pre-made, frozen, and in bulk sizes, ready for them to prepare and serve.

Kraft Heinz has numerous brand names under its label. In addition to its popular ketchup, which we consider as one of the best Ketchup brands you can buy, it's also known for other grocery store items like mustard, mayonnaise, cream cheese, pickle relish, and more. However, Kraft Heinz also sells restaurant-style, ready-to-heat-and-serve bulk frozen foods, including soup by Heinz, Chef Francisco, Quality Chef, and True Soups; Oscar Meyer hot dogs and sausages; vegetarian Boca burgers, and more. Though many restaurant chains make your food fresh to order, the next time you enjoy a delicious chicken enchilada soup or veggie burger at your favorite restaurant chain, it may actually be a product made by Kraft Heinz.