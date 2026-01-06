The Classic Grocery Brand That Sells Bulk Frozen Products To Restaurants
There's an iconic brand you've likely heard of that makes popular food products sold in the grocery store, including ketchup. However, you might be surprised to learn you'll also find a variety of this brand's food in restaurants, served in a way you may not be aware of. Restaurants can order these food products from the brand pre-made, frozen, and in bulk sizes, ready for them to prepare and serve.
Kraft Heinz has numerous brand names under its label. In addition to its popular ketchup, which we consider as one of the best Ketchup brands you can buy, it's also known for other grocery store items like mustard, mayonnaise, cream cheese, pickle relish, and more. However, Kraft Heinz also sells restaurant-style, ready-to-heat-and-serve bulk frozen foods, including soup by Heinz, Chef Francisco, Quality Chef, and True Soups; Oscar Meyer hot dogs and sausages; vegetarian Boca burgers, and more. Though many restaurant chains make your food fresh to order, the next time you enjoy a delicious chicken enchilada soup or veggie burger at your favorite restaurant chain, it may actually be a product made by Kraft Heinz.
The scope of Heinz products served in restaurants
Henry John Heinz developed the original Heinz company in 1876, and its iconic ketchup hasn't changed much since it was introduced almost 150 years ago. The company's current iteration, Kraft Heinz, was formed with the 2015 merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Co. It's the fifth largest food company in the world and the third largest in North America. In addition to producing frozen food for restaurants, Kraft Heinz makes Heinz condiments in bulk and in single-serve packets for restaurant customers to use on their favorite foods. The list of Heinz products served in restaurants includes ketchup and mustard, unique BBQ-style and other flavor sauces, dressings for your salad bar, as well as individual packets, Mexican sauces and salsas, and much more.
Though the company has added numerous products to its line over the years, the ketchup you enjoy today is much like the original ketchup made in 1876, as there has been little in the way of recipe adjustments besides using corn syrup instead of sugar. After 150 years, the Heinz ketchup brand is still so popular that Kraft Heinz created a product verification system so you can tell if a restaurant's bottle of ketchup is truly a Heinz product rather than an imposter brand.