The Sneaky Way You Can Tell If A Restaurant's Bottle Of Ketchup Is Really Heinz Brand

While the "Is That Heinz?" campaign was extremely successful, the brand was not going to stop there. Later that same year, Heinz partnered with the paint brand Lick to release a paint in the iconic ketchup red: "Red HTK 57." Only 570 cans were sold of the limited edition paint, making this particular ketchup-red paint color ultra rare. And yes, it may have just been a stunt for attention. Paul McEntee, founder of the agency Here Be Dragons, told The Drum that he believed the campaign was "pure entertainment," since people probably don't "want to cover their homes in the same color as their condiment." However, Lick cangain new customers and Heinz will, in McEntee's words, gain "cool points ... by partnering with a disrupter brand." Since both brands come out victorious, what is there to lose? While the entire concept may be silly to outsiders, each party has something to gain in their partnership.

In early 2024, Heinz also launched "The Wait," showcasing the 70% of consumers who would rather wait for their side of ketchup than start eating when at a restaurant. The campaign stated that "If you are willing to wait [for ketchup], it has to be Heinz." Within recent years, Heinz has been showcasing its marketing genius and doubling down on its iconic shade of red. Whether it be on the bottle or on the wall, consumers will recognize that color for centuries to come.