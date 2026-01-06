Costco's Answer For Better Kitchen Storage Is Here, And The Reviews Are Absolutely Glowing

If you're in the market for a flexible kitchen storage option, it seems that there's one Costco product that has you covered — at least according to the overwhelmingly positive reviews it's received. That product is the Seville Classics stainless steel kitchen cart. Unsurprisingly, that product name does a lot of the explaining: It's a wheeled cart, meaning it can move flexibly around your kitchen, so it scores points for versatility.

With a flat stainless steel top, it can also double as a bonus work area or mobile serving table for gatherings. Don't worry: You can lock the wheels, so there's no need to worry about it zipping out from under you while wielding a sharp knife or serving a saucy bite. Below that, you've got three layers of storage. There are two flat wire shelves, useful for pots, pans, or other bulky items, and a wire basket that might be handy for fruit, vegetables, or things that generally roll around. As a bonus, you can adjust the height of the shelves to make space for bigger pots or appliances.

It's also easy to assemble and overall pretty sturdy. The wheels move smoothly, though you've also got the option of putting stable feet on the cart if you just want to keep it in one spot. Anecdotally, it seems that some people like wheeling it outside to use alongside a grill. All that for $129.99, cheaper than the same product on some other online stores. If you're really on a budget, there's a more affordable Costco cart, although it may be a little flimsier. But if online reviews are anything to judge by, the Seville model is worth the extra cost.