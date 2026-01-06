Costco's Answer For Better Kitchen Storage Is Here, And The Reviews Are Absolutely Glowing
If you're in the market for a flexible kitchen storage option, it seems that there's one Costco product that has you covered — at least according to the overwhelmingly positive reviews it's received. That product is the Seville Classics stainless steel kitchen cart. Unsurprisingly, that product name does a lot of the explaining: It's a wheeled cart, meaning it can move flexibly around your kitchen, so it scores points for versatility.
With a flat stainless steel top, it can also double as a bonus work area or mobile serving table for gatherings. Don't worry: You can lock the wheels, so there's no need to worry about it zipping out from under you while wielding a sharp knife or serving a saucy bite. Below that, you've got three layers of storage. There are two flat wire shelves, useful for pots, pans, or other bulky items, and a wire basket that might be handy for fruit, vegetables, or things that generally roll around. As a bonus, you can adjust the height of the shelves to make space for bigger pots or appliances.
It's also easy to assemble and overall pretty sturdy. The wheels move smoothly, though you've also got the option of putting stable feet on the cart if you just want to keep it in one spot. Anecdotally, it seems that some people like wheeling it outside to use alongside a grill. All that for $129.99, cheaper than the same product on some other online stores. If you're really on a budget, there's a more affordable Costco cart, although it may be a little flimsier. But if online reviews are anything to judge by, the Seville model is worth the extra cost.
Reviews of the Seville Classics stainless steel kitchen cart
On Costco's online store, The Seville Classics cart has an impressive 4.7-star rating (out of five), with reviews coming from verified purchasers. Some 83% of buyers gave it five stars, and most of the remaining reviews are four stars, with only 2% giving it the lowest one-star rating. But what specifically is great about it? A lot, according to the reviews. Firstly, it's just the right size: Its 36-inch height makes it about as high as the average kitchen counter, and with almost 3.5 square feet (20 by 24 inches) of space on top, it hits the sweet spot in terms of fitting a decently sized chopping board without being a bulky impediment in your kitchen.
Of course, there's no pleasing everybody, and there are still a handful of complaints about this Seville Classics cart (although they're arguably fairly minor). Some bad reviews are due to bad luck — the cart had a defect when the person bought it — but ideally, you won't face this issue. You also can't get extra shelves for it, and the basket is not the strongest in terms of its weight capacity. Plus (and this is a subjective criticism), the industrial steel design can be a little cold and sterile for some tastes, although some (hello, Ree Drummond's stainless steel kitchen) love it for being easy to clean. But ultimately, it's generally seen as an excellent deal, especially considering that stainless steel kitchen fixtures are regarded as a pricier kitchen furnishing option.