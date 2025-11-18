This Affordable Kitchen Cart From Costco Is Perfect For Small Spaces, According To Reviews

Costco's kitchen cart has a lot of features that make it ideal for small kitchens. At just under 14 inches deep, it can be stored next to a wall without getting in the way, or placed against the back of a sofa to create some vertical storage. It's also easy to move, and has locking caster wheels to keep it in place when needed. The entire unit can hold up to 90 pounds, which means you can store a lot of utensils and smaller tools like a hand mixer and beaters or attachments for a stand mixer. But don't just take our word for it. Reviewers rave about the cart, especially for its high-end feel and straightforward assembly.

"This cart was relatively simple to assemble and it's very sturdy. I also like the size and clearance between tiers of shelf," said one reviewer on the Costco website, adding that the wheels are pretty smooth as well. Another said, "Helps to keep things off my kitchen counter, it's a great value and looks great."

Of course, for less than $50 (depending on where you buy it from), there are bound to be some drawbacks. Some reviewers said that they had trouble getting the parts together properly, whereas others noted that their boxes weren't stocked with the right parts. If that happens to you, don't sweat it. The store will most likely make it right since you can return almost anything at any time at Costco... even kitchen carts!