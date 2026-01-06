Toss Chicken Wings In This Breakfast Seasoning For Guaranteed Magic
Picture a plate of chicken wings and chances are you've already got a flavor in mind. Classic Buffalo is of course the standard, but teriyaki or sweet and sour aren't far behind. Chicken wings are a blank slate that can easily adapt to almost any flavor you want, however, so don't limit yourself to just the old standbys. Instead, shake up your wing routine with some everything bagel seasoning mix. This ultra savory breakfast mix made with poppy seeds, sesame seeds, garlic, onion, and salt can turn any wing night into something a little bit out of the ordinary.
Everything bagel seasoning has been on quite the winning streak over the last few years, popping up in everything from cheese and dips to popcorn, pizza, and even deviled eggs. Its universal appeal and versatility is exactly what makes it a perfect fit for chicken wings, because the only thing tastier than a few shakes of plain everything bagel seasoning is all that roasty, toasty flavor and crunchiness mixed with crispy chicken skin (though it can give a little kick to crispy chicken cutlets, too). The best part? You don't need any fancy cooking skills to pull off a batch of everything bagel chicken wings.
Add extras and sauces for even more flavor
All you have to do to make wings with everything bagel seasoning is toss the raw wings in a handful of your favorite blend, then bake, grill, or air fry them as you normally would. And if you don't have a jar on hand, no problem because everything bagel seasoning is easy to recreate at home with what you've already got on your spice rack.
Everything bagel-flavored wings are delicious just as they are, but you can also customize them with some other ingredients in your kitchen. If you like your wings on the spicy side, for example, don't be afraid to add a few shakes of cayenne pepper or red chili flakes into the mix. A pinch of cumin and coriander would also add some more savory, earthy, and citrusy appeal. You could even toss the cooked wings in either regular honey or hot honey, which will complement the savory, salty flavor for the ultimate sticky wings.
To balance out the big flavor and crunch, pair your breakfast-seasoned wings with a cool, creamy sauce like tzatziki, lemony sour cream or whipped ricotta, or even a thick store-bought green goddess dressing. Try to contrast the flavor of the wings with something acidic, which will bring out the garlic and onion in the spice mix, but don't go overboard because the taste of the wings should be the star of the show.