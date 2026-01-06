Toss Chicken Wings In This Breakfast Seasoning For Guaranteed Magic

All you have to do to make wings with everything bagel seasoning is toss the raw wings in a handful of your favorite blend, then bake, grill, or air fry them as you normally would. And if you don't have a jar on hand, no problem because everything bagel seasoning is easy to recreate at home with what you've already got on your spice rack.

Everything bagel-flavored wings are delicious just as they are, but you can also customize them with some other ingredients in your kitchen. If you like your wings on the spicy side, for example, don't be afraid to add a few shakes of cayenne pepper or red chili flakes into the mix. A pinch of cumin and coriander would also add some more savory, earthy, and citrusy appeal. You could even toss the cooked wings in either regular honey or hot honey, which will complement the savory, salty flavor for the ultimate sticky wings.

To balance out the big flavor and crunch, pair your breakfast-seasoned wings with a cool, creamy sauce like tzatziki, lemony sour cream or whipped ricotta, or even a thick store-bought green goddess dressing. Try to contrast the flavor of the wings with something acidic, which will bring out the garlic and onion in the spice mix, but don't go overboard because the taste of the wings should be the star of the show.