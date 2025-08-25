Give Chicken Cutlets A Little Kick Of Everything With This Popular Seasoning

Almost all of us have enjoyed crisp chicken cutlets, pounded thin, dredged in flour and breadcrumbs before being pan-fried to golden perfection. While delicious on its own when prepared properly, there's a reason it's also the foundational staple to dishes like chicken Parmesan, marsala dishes, and Milanese — and yet, it's not the most exciting main dish. Of course, that changes entirely when you add a few tablespoons of everything bagel seasoning to your breadcrumbs before dredging.

It's no secret that Trader Joe's famous Everything but the Bagel Seasoning works on just about everything, including bagels and beyond. In fact, it's so popular that domestic cooks are recreating copycat everything bagel seasoning blends at home to ensure they always have some handy — a necessity if there aren't any TJ's in your area, as the grocery store doesn't offer online ordering and delivery. It's even more necessary to ensure you're stocked up on your personal recipe or the real thing once you discover everything bagel seasoning elevates vanilla ice cream, soups, and stews, and can easily brighten up an ordinary chicken cutlet.

Not only does the seasoning infuse a standard chicken cutlet with additional flavor, it also responds beautifully to being pan-fried. The hot oil crisps the minced dried onion and garlic, toasts the black and white sesame seeds, and helps melt the coarse salt into the chicken. Since heavy sauces would just drown out the additional flavors, we recommend enjoying the upgraded chicken cutlet as part of a sandwich, salad, or paired with roasted veggies.