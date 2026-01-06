The Hands-Down Best Seafood Restaurant In California Is The Only To Earn 3 Michelin Stars

Only 157 restaurants in the entire world have the distinction of being awarded with three Michelin stars — the highest level of achievement in the restaurant industry. That group is even more exclusive in the United States, as just 14 restaurants currently have three Michelin stars.

Located on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, Providence is one of those prestigious 14 restaurants. It's without a doubt the best seafood restaurant in California — if not the entire country. Led by chef Michael Cimarusti, Providence is guided by using sustainable, wild-caught seafood, mostly based in American waters. The famous restaurant opened in 2005 under Cimarusti's leadership and received its first Michelin star in 2008. Providence was upgraded to two Michelin stars in 2009, which it held until June 2025 when it received the prestigious third star — making it one of only two restaurants in Los Angeles with that distinction.

With those three stars, diners should expect to pay when making a reservation at this world-class restaurant. The classic tasting menu costs $375 per person, and the chef's tasting menu will set you back $495 per person. And that's before you factor in taxes and any wine or beverage pairings.