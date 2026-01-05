Always Avoid Ordering The 'Nasty' Hot Dogs From This Fast Food Chain
As a nation, we know a thing or two about a well-prepared hot dog. Studies show the majority of Americans are eating more hot dogs than ever, which means awful-tasting sausages aren't given much mercy. When we tried and ranked fast food chain restaurant hot dogs, some made it to the 'never-again' list. At the top of that list was Dairy Queen's hot dog.
Dairy Queen is probably best known for its soft-serve blizzards (the best — mint oreo — is a classic for a reason). The chain is set on growing extensively by 2030 with a target of $10 billion in sales – in the language of the blizzard-inclined, is approximately 4,500 creamy bad boys sold per minute. Even with such ambitious goals, it's doubtful hot dogs will be driving those sales or bringing customers through the doors in large crowds. In fact, the hot dogs failed to impress us for a number of reasons — primarily the bitter and almost inedible taste.
Dairy Queen uses a beef wiener, which contains a number of ingredients, but the classic flavor was overshadowed by the burnt taste. The hot dog was overdone when we ordered it, and others experienced a hot dog that would've been better with some extra effort to ramp up taste and texture. The wheat bun is described as soft but that also didn't meet the mark. Even while the hot dogs were ranked on their plain, unadorned flavor, even additional toppings couldn't conceal the dryness and lackluster taste in both Dairy Queen's bun and sausage.
Why the Dairy Queen hot dog is beyond redemption
There are some menu items you should avoid when dining at Dairy Queen, and the hot dogs definitely make the list. The fast-food eatery hasn't quite mastered this classic handheld snack and reviews from across the internet confirm its poor quality. Dairy Queen states the hot dog has been "steamed to juicy, beefy perfection" but many customers felt the taste suggests it's heated in the microwave or even fried. Others felt the actual frankfurter itself wasn't the let-down, rather the stale-tasting bun, which made diners questions how fresh it is.
While some fast food-lovers aren't willing to return to the fast food chain for another unpalatable hot dog, others prefer the chain's chili cheese dog, which is smothered with cheddar cheese and chili, and comes as a combo meal with french fries. The additional saucy toppings add flavor to an otherwise bland hot dog for some hungry diners, but even then, it doesn't always do enough to mask the gross taste.
Generally, the hot dogs get slack for not only being mediocre but also looking pretty unappealing. In one Reddit thread, some made fun of the lack of presentation and the condiments to save it. Some hardcore Dairy Queen fans shared their disappointment in a hot dog that's not tasty and is incomparable to how it tasted in the past. Either way, it seems the chain is better off sticking to desserts and leaving the hot dogs to other restaurants.