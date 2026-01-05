Always Avoid Ordering The 'Nasty' Hot Dogs From This Fast Food Chain

As a nation, we know a thing or two about a well-prepared hot dog. Studies show the majority of Americans are eating more hot dogs than ever, which means awful-tasting sausages aren't given much mercy. When we tried and ranked fast food chain restaurant hot dogs, some made it to the 'never-again' list. At the top of that list was Dairy Queen's hot dog.

Dairy Queen is probably best known for its soft-serve blizzards (the best — mint oreo — is a classic for a reason). The chain is set on growing extensively by 2030 with a target of $10 billion in sales – in the language of the blizzard-inclined, is approximately 4,500 creamy bad boys sold per minute. Even with such ambitious goals, it's doubtful hot dogs will be driving those sales or bringing customers through the doors in large crowds. In fact, the hot dogs failed to impress us for a number of reasons — primarily the bitter and almost inedible taste.

Dairy Queen uses a beef wiener, which contains a number of ingredients, but the classic flavor was overshadowed by the burnt taste. The hot dog was overdone when we ordered it, and others experienced a hot dog that would've been better with some extra effort to ramp up taste and texture. The wheat bun is described as soft but that also didn't meet the mark. Even while the hot dogs were ranked on their plain, unadorned flavor, even additional toppings couldn't conceal the dryness and lackluster taste in both Dairy Queen's bun and sausage.