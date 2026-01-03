Local Breweries I Visit For Craft Beer Favorites In Los Angeles

For a while, I lived right across the street from All Season Brewing, a fairly new brewery that was once a Firestone Tire supplier. This mid-city hangout still features the facade of the old car service shop, including the large Firestone sign that stands well above the building's immense roof. The spacious indoor-outdoor bar is a great spot to hang out with some friends or dogs in the summer or those mildly warm Los Angeles winter months — it's truly a great brewery for "all seasons."

As a frequent flyer, one of my favorite parts of All Season is there's never a wait at the bar. The menu changes with the seasons, but some favorites, such as the Bird's Nest, are staples on the beer list. The La Brea Quarter Mile is a nod to the brewery's neighborhood, described as bittersweet chocolate and roasted coffee. This dark stout beer is one of All Season's heaviest. For something lighter, try the Pils (a classic American pilsner) or the All Season Light (a lager), which tastes of sugar cookie malt and berries.

The outdoor patio is lined with picnic benches and sometimes a booth or two selling anything from records to ceramics. Inside, you find even more tables along with a wall of arcade games, such as skee ball. The real hidden gem at All Season is the built-in taco shop in the back — Chicas Tacos — that makes perfect brewery bites, including crispy pizzas made out of short stacks of flour tortillas.