The Los Angeles Italian Restaurant That I Think Should Be On Everyone's Radar

When you think of great Italian food in the United States, you may think of cities such as New York, Chicago, or even the historic restaurants in Rhode Island. Los Angeles, too, has dozens, if not hundreds, of incredible Italian restaurants ranging from casual trattorias to extravagant fine-dining ristorantes. None, though, stick out to me quite like Maccheroni Republic.

Well, Maccheroni Republic doesn't literally stick out. The entrance to the nondescript restaurant is tucked away in an alleyway off of S. Broadway in Downtown Los Angeles. The hidden entrance and incredible homemade pasta make it a hot spot for locals attempting to escape the busy and touristy Grand Central Market located across the street. The outdoor seating area, my favorite place to dine, is always cozy and surprisingly calm. For me, Maccheroni Republic serves as a carb-heavy pregame spot before hitting Precinct, my favorite bar in the city that also happens to be just across the street.

I've lived in Los Angeles for about 10 years. During that time, Maccheroni Republic has become one of my most-visited restaurants, and by far my favorite Italian spot in the city. I've been here for many birthday celebrations, including one for my fiancé earlier this month that got me wondering why more people aren't raving about this hidden gem. While some other delicious and higher-end Los Angeles Italian restaurants, such as Bestia and Oste, tend to get all the glory, Maccheroni Republic is one eatery that definitely should be on everybody's radar.