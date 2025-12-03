The Los Angeles Italian Restaurant That I Think Should Be On Everyone's Radar
When you think of great Italian food in the United States, you may think of cities such as New York, Chicago, or even the historic restaurants in Rhode Island. Los Angeles, too, has dozens, if not hundreds, of incredible Italian restaurants ranging from casual trattorias to extravagant fine-dining ristorantes. None, though, stick out to me quite like Maccheroni Republic.
Well, Maccheroni Republic doesn't literally stick out. The entrance to the nondescript restaurant is tucked away in an alleyway off of S. Broadway in Downtown Los Angeles. The hidden entrance and incredible homemade pasta make it a hot spot for locals attempting to escape the busy and touristy Grand Central Market located across the street. The outdoor seating area, my favorite place to dine, is always cozy and surprisingly calm. For me, Maccheroni Republic serves as a carb-heavy pregame spot before hitting Precinct, my favorite bar in the city that also happens to be just across the street.
I've lived in Los Angeles for about 10 years. During that time, Maccheroni Republic has become one of my most-visited restaurants, and by far my favorite Italian spot in the city. I've been here for many birthday celebrations, including one for my fiancé earlier this month that got me wondering why more people aren't raving about this hidden gem. While some other delicious and higher-end Los Angeles Italian restaurants, such as Bestia and Oste, tend to get all the glory, Maccheroni Republic is one eatery that definitely should be on everybody's radar.
It's all about the pasta at Maccheroni Republic
Maccheroni Republic makes all of its pasta in-house in a detached pastificio (pasta factory) within the alley where the entrance is located. If you peek into the windows of the small pasta factory on any given day, you can see chefs working away to make fresh pasta (using only organic flour) that's soon to be slurped down by excited guests.
While pasta is the main focus of the meal, you can't dive in without dipping your toes into the appetizer portion of the menu. The roasted bone marrow is juicy and lemony, tucked within a massive bone and served with toasted ciabatta bread. The garlic bread is created out of the same homemade ciabatta and absolutely brimming with Parmesan cheese. The meatballs are rich, velvety, and served in a group of eight, making a perfect bite to share.
Meanwhile, Maccheroni Republic's gnocchi is the softest I've ever had. Delicate with a slight chew and topped with wild forest mushrooms and either ragu or Bolognese sauce, this dish is the main reason that I return again and again. You can't go wrong with anything on the pasta menu, including the creamy rigatoni pom'amore topped with a heaping pile of buratta. Order an extra bottle of wine with the spicy trifogli, served with smoked ham and pancetta in an organic plum tomato sauce. The ravioli di zucca is a must-try for vegetarians and meat-eaters alike, stuffed with delicious pumpkin and truffle in a creamy Parmigiano sauce.
What to know before you go
Needless to say, Maccheroni Republic has absolutely earned its esteemed Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand status, an award honored only to high-quality and affordable restaurants. While Maccheroni Republic isn't particularly cheap per say, it's far less costly than other Italian spots in the neighborhood. A typical pasta dish here costs anywhere from $20 to $30 dollars, but you get quite a large meal for the price. This is most evident with the bone marrow appetizer, costing just $13 at Maccheroni Republic compared to Bestia's $30 portion of about the same size.
Customers can save a little more money here by bringing their own wine instead of buying one at the restaurant. Maccheroni Republic charges a $30 corking fee and serves its own assortment of Italian wines starting at around $45. Every server I've had here has been incredibly knowledgeable about the wine selection and they are happy to give suggestions based on your preferences.
Servers also give parking suggestions, which can be highly sought after in the Downtown LA area. Without a parking lot of its own, Maccheroni Republic offers a $6 validation at the nearby Broadway Spring Center Parking structure. The restaurant doesn't take reservations, so make it easy on yourself by coming early and snagging a table — and a street parking space — before the crowd arrives. Or, even easier, do what I do: Take public transportation, order an extra bottle of wine, and go to the bar afterwards.