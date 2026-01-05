The Rice Water Trick For Removing Odors From Plastic Food Containers

Plastic food containers are extremely convenient. Not only are they cheap and lightweight, but they're also perfect for storing leftovers after you've cooked enough food to feed an entire army. However, if there's one downside to them, it's probably their habit of holding onto odors long after the food is gone (which might leave you wondering whether it's time to throw them out). Still, before you decide to give up on a perfectly usable container just because it appears impossible to clean, there's one simple, yet incredibly effective hack that could totally change your perspective: soak your food container in rice water.

Of course, rinsing is the step you shouldn't skip for fluffy rice. But what might surprise you is that the leftover liquid from the process doesn't have to go down the sink. This cloudy water can actually work wonders at removing those stubborn odors from your plastic food containers.

The reason rice water works so well is because it's rich in starch, a complex carbohydrate made of long glucose chains. The starch particles possess great abrasive properties due to their hardness. In addition, their uniform shape and size, along with their ability to break down naturally, can help tackle not only lingering odors but also grease and stuck-on food residue.