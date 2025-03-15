Restore Your Plastic Food Containers Using Lemons, Here's How

While many families across the globe share the burden of a cupboard full of stained plastic containers used to preserve leftovers, there are actually a few remedies to get those nasty red sauce stains out in order to restore any container back to its original color. Baking soda is one of the more popular choices used to remove stains from plastic containers, but there is actually an even more natural way to get rid of the spaghetti remanence.

The key is a lemon! By cutting a lemon in half, then rubbing it on top of the stains and allowing it to sit in the sun for a day or two, the lemon's naturally acidic qualities will loosen the stain enough for it to be easily scrubbed away with soap and water. For extra tough stains, squirting some of the lemon juice directly onto them and into the bottom of the empty container can help break them down more quickly.