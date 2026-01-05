This Is Exactly How Far In Advance You Should Start Assembling Your Charcuterie Board

A charcuterie board is the backbone of any party. It's so much more than just a snack — it's the visual anchor at the table, the conversation starter, and a fun way to express your creativity. There are plenty of tips for building a better charcuterie board, and if possible, you shouldn't assemble your board until just before serving it. If you prep it too early, you're making a big charcuterie mistake.

Assembling the board too far in advance leaves the items exposed to room temperature, which alters their texture and appearance. Plus, for food safety reasons, perishable foods should not be kept out for more than two hours per CDC guidelines. However, it is possible to assemble the charcuterie board earlier if you have the space to store it in a refrigerator. You can also assemble certain parts of the board before others, and add to it as the party time gets closer.