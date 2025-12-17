The Easy DIY Hot Pocket Method We're Honestly Mad We Didn't Know Sooner

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hot Pockets are one of those frozen food brands that defined the '90s. Almost everyone born in the '80s remembers hungrily waiting for the ham-and-cheese version to crisp in the microwave after school. Today, people use this brand as inspiration to create their own versions at home. Not only are these copycats often fast and simple to make, but they're also easier to customize than the brand-name ones.

While copycat Hot Pockets are pretty easy to make with canned biscuit dough, there's an even simpler method that doesn't use any raw ingredients or require any special cooking expertise. In this case, an uncut hamburger bun replaces the biscuit dough. Cutting a slit into one side of the bun turns it into a sturdy, carb-rich little pocket perfect for holding your favorite fillings. You can then pinch the opening shut (hamburger buns are usually soft enough to seal this way) and microwave for a minute or so to heat through.

If you're in a real hurry, you can also stick it in the toaster or heat your Hot Pocket to perfection in the air fryer. Both methods will yield results closer to the real thing — though if you're using the toaster method, you may want to invest in the Akblaklsa reusable non-stick washable toaster sandwich bags. They keep your sandwich safe and intact while it heats in the toaster.