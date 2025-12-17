The Easy DIY Hot Pocket Method We're Honestly Mad We Didn't Know Sooner
Hot Pockets are one of those frozen food brands that defined the '90s. Almost everyone born in the '80s remembers hungrily waiting for the ham-and-cheese version to crisp in the microwave after school. Today, people use this brand as inspiration to create their own versions at home. Not only are these copycats often fast and simple to make, but they're also easier to customize than the brand-name ones.
While copycat Hot Pockets are pretty easy to make with canned biscuit dough, there's an even simpler method that doesn't use any raw ingredients or require any special cooking expertise. In this case, an uncut hamburger bun replaces the biscuit dough. Cutting a slit into one side of the bun turns it into a sturdy, carb-rich little pocket perfect for holding your favorite fillings. You can then pinch the opening shut (hamburger buns are usually soft enough to seal this way) and microwave for a minute or so to heat through.
If you're in a real hurry, you can also stick it in the toaster or heat your Hot Pocket to perfection in the air fryer. Both methods will yield results closer to the real thing — though if you're using the toaster method, you may want to invest in the Akblaklsa reusable non-stick washable toaster sandwich bags. They keep your sandwich safe and intact while it heats in the toaster.
Best practices for making burger bun hot pockets
The DIY hot pocket hack is particularly perfect for older kids just learning how to cook and use appliances themselves because it involves very few ingredients, and the most "dangerous" step is cutting the pocket into the bun. Since these buns are usually fairly soft, you may be able to use a butter knife to cut into them, or you can pre-cut them to save time. From there, it's just a matter of filling them with ham and shredded cheddar, turkey and cubed provolone, pepperoni and mozzarella, or any other combination.
The biggest mistake to avoid when using this technique is overfilling the bun. Tucking too many ingredients into the pocket can cause the filling to burst out of the bun while it heats, which defeats the purpose of having a neat, tidy little pocket of food you can enjoy on the go. Keep this in mind when choosing your fillings, and stick to two or three flavors at most. If you want your DIY Hot Pocket to be part of a more balanced meal, enjoy it with some crudité and ranch dip or a piece of fresh fruit.
Since these handheld snacks are so simple, they're also a pretty good option for make-ahead freezer meals. Assemble each bun, wrap it in cling wrap, and put it in the freezer. When you're ready to eat them, heat them from frozen in the microwave or air fryer.