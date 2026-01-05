Ikea Has A Nifty Countertop Organizer That Easily Holds Utensils And Cutting Boards
If you're looking for a new way to keep your counters clear and don't have time for a time-consuming DIY project, Ikea may have the solution for you. Repeatedly praised for its minimalist designs, useful products, and unique Scandinavian takes on household staples, Ikea has become the place homeowners and renters trust for essentials. Among the many cost-effective products that can prevent your kitchen from descending into chaos, try Ikea's Uppfylld, a space-conscious holder for kitchen utensils.
This item goes for $6.99, comes in a light beige color, and is made of powder-coated steel. It's 11 inches tall, 4 inches long, and has a width of 9.75 inches, making it a perfect countertop companion to help combat clutter. This tool features six handy hooks for you to store commonly used items, like peelers, paring knives, pizza cutters, and corkscrews. Not only this, but it also has a raised internal ledge that helps keep it steady, allowing you to safely stow a cutting board behind it.
Before you head out looking for this gadget, it's important to consider that despite this company's popularity, the number of Ikea locations across the United States is less than you'd think. At just 52 stores, first find a location near you and make sure to check the item is stocked at your store, or choose to order it online.
Customers love the Uppfylld organizer
Despite Ikea's reputation for exciting and useful designs, not every kitchen gadget is a hit. As a matter of fact, customers recommend it's best to skip the Uppdatera in-drawer spice rack from Ikea. But that is not the case for the Uppfylld kitchen utensil organizer. Ranking a solid 4 out of 5 stars — customers have discovered many useful ways to incorporate this item into their kitchens.
One reviewer said, "[It's a] great holder for measuring cups and spoons and other used daily items." But that's not all reviewers had to say, some have also found this product to be useful for other reasons around the house. One customer noted, "it works perfectly for hanging the car keys and house keys." Meanwhile another reviewer said, "I use it on my sewing table to hold the various scissors I use for sewing. I lay my sewing glasses on the back tray." So regardless of how you use it, this product seems to be well worth the buy.
The downside is this product is on its way out of the store's offerings, having been designated as the "last chance to buy." If you're interested in adding this organizer to your kitchen, make sure to grab it soon. Otherwise, you may risk it selling out before you get the chance. And if you're not able to snag this item before it's gone, or simply want more ways to streamline your space, check out these other Ikea storage pieces for a more organized kitchen, like the Kungfors Rail and S-Hooks.