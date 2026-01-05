Ikea Has A Nifty Countertop Organizer That Easily Holds Utensils And Cutting Boards

If you're looking for a new way to keep your counters clear and don't have time for a time-consuming DIY project, Ikea may have the solution for you. Repeatedly praised for its minimalist designs, useful products, and unique Scandinavian takes on household staples, Ikea has become the place homeowners and renters trust for essentials. Among the many cost-effective products that can prevent your kitchen from descending into chaos, try Ikea's Uppfylld, a space-conscious holder for kitchen utensils.

This item goes for $6.99, comes in a light beige color, and is made of powder-coated steel. It's 11 inches tall, 4 inches long, and has a width of 9.75 inches, making it a perfect countertop companion to help combat clutter. This tool features six handy hooks for you to store commonly used items, like peelers, paring knives, pizza cutters, and corkscrews. Not only this, but it also has a raised internal ledge that helps keep it steady, allowing you to safely stow a cutting board behind it.

Before you head out looking for this gadget, it's important to consider that despite this company's popularity, the number of Ikea locations across the United States is less than you'd think. At just 52 stores, first find a location near you and make sure to check the item is stocked at your store, or choose to order it online.