Skip The Ikea Spice Rack And Opt For This Brand Instead
Ikea is a trusted home goods retailer that offers a variety of useful kitchen items, from cutlery to dining room sets, as well as minimalist organization tools. It also stocks a myriad of products to help keep up with your spice collection, too. And while many of its items are worth raving about, the retailer still misses on occasion. That said, don't be fooled by the low price of Ikea's Uppdatera in-drawer spice rack — reviews say to skip it. Instead, try the iDesign Linus In-Drawer Spice Rack from The Container Store for $20.
This three-tiered organizer is made with clear, lightweight, durable plastic and designed to be simply placed inside a drawer, no assembly needed. Its non-slip feet also keep it from sliding around every time you go to grab some cinnamon or cayenne pepper. If there is a spill, simply remove the organizer and wipe it down with a kitchen towel and non-corrosive cleaning solution. This spice rack is also stackable, meaning you can layer as many as your internal drawer height will accommodate; for reference, it measures just under 17 inches long, 8.5 inches wide, and 1.5 inches tall.
In reviews, customers note the usefulness of The Container Store's spice organizer, which boasts a 4.8-star rating, and also comment on how aesthetically pleasing it is. Once placed inside a drawer, you should be able to fit around 15 different spices into each tray (depending on jar size). If the plastic material doesn't quite fit your style and you already have a trip to Ikea planned, you could also try this Ikea drawer spice storage hack that's under $10, which involves an innovative way to utilize the retailer's Mosslanda picture ledges.
In-drawer storage that keeps spices fresh
Storing your spices in a drawer may seem unusual, but it actually has many benefits that add to the longevity of your spice collection overall. That's why it's important to know how to store spices for the longest lasting flavor. Spices can actually be quite delicate. That's because the aromas inherent in these cooking essentials are easily impacted by their external environment. This is why the relative climate control of in-drawer storage is an effective way to keep them fresh.
You may not realize that direct sunlight can damage your spices, but the sun's rays are capable of degrading the oils and other naturally occurring aromatics, rendering your spices less flavorsome over time. Storing them near the stove could cause these ingredients to become susceptible to the damaging effects of hot and fluctuating temperatures. This also brings up the concern of moisture. Spices that are impacted by inconsistent temperatures are at risk of molding due to the moisture that can build inside the containers. Therefore, it's good to keep them stored in a dark, cool space so as to avoid these risks.
All that said, if you can't manage to get the iDesign rack from The Container Store, don't worry, as you can find alternative options on Amazon that will do the trick. Check out the Suneerplay Expandable Acrylic Seasoning Organizer Rack for $8.95 or the Famhap Expandable Spice Drawer Organizer for $10.99. Both are affordable ways to organize your spice collection and have over 1,000 customer ratings. And if you're working with particularly limited space, it might be worth trying out some of these small-kitchen spice-storage hacks instead.