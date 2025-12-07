Skip The Ikea Spice Rack And Opt For This Brand Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ikea is a trusted home goods retailer that offers a variety of useful kitchen items, from cutlery to dining room sets, as well as minimalist organization tools. It also stocks a myriad of products to help keep up with your spice collection, too. And while many of its items are worth raving about, the retailer still misses on occasion. That said, don't be fooled by the low price of Ikea's Uppdatera in-drawer spice rack — reviews say to skip it. Instead, try the iDesign Linus In-Drawer Spice Rack from The Container Store for $20.

This three-tiered organizer is made with clear, lightweight, durable plastic and designed to be simply placed inside a drawer, no assembly needed. Its non-slip feet also keep it from sliding around every time you go to grab some cinnamon or cayenne pepper. If there is a spill, simply remove the organizer and wipe it down with a kitchen towel and non-corrosive cleaning solution. This spice rack is also stackable, meaning you can layer as many as your internal drawer height will accommodate; for reference, it measures just under 17 inches long, 8.5 inches wide, and 1.5 inches tall.

In reviews, customers note the usefulness of The Container Store's spice organizer, which boasts a 4.8-star rating, and also comment on how aesthetically pleasing it is. Once placed inside a drawer, you should be able to fit around 15 different spices into each tray (depending on jar size). If the plastic material doesn't quite fit your style and you already have a trip to Ikea planned, you could also try this Ikea drawer spice storage hack that's under $10, which involves an innovative way to utilize the retailer's Mosslanda picture ledges.