The Ingredients For Homemade Dishwasher Detergent Are Already Hiding In Your Kitchen

If you've never looked into making your own dishwasher detergent, you might be surprised to learn that the same familiar ingredients show up again and again: washing soda, salt, citric acid, and borax. These building blocks are pretty inexpensive, easy to find, and likely already sitting in your laundry room or cleaning cupboard. So, we could all just be making our own dish detergent, right?

To understand how a homemade detergent actually works, we need to first learn what each ingredient does. Firstly, washing soda, also known as sodium carbonate, does most of the heavy lifting by breaking down grease and food residue. The addition of salt helps prevent mineral buildup by softening hard water. The citric acid also works to break down mineral deposits left by water. Finally, borax boosts the stain and grime removal process. Put all these ingredients together, and they'll mimic what commercial detergents do but without any of the excess fragrances, dyes, or trips to the store.

If your dishwasher isn't cleaning properly, whether glasses are coming out cloudy or plates still feel greasy, know that homemade detergent is not a miracle fix for everything. Some dishwasher issues are caused by other issues, such as clogged filters. Still, you shouldn't knock this DIY project until you try it. You may find that a homemade detergent performs just as well, if not better than, store-bought pods.