Why Vinegar Is Key To Defrosting Meat In A Pinch

If you're unsure about what to do if you need to thaw frozen steak fast, this easy hack is incredibly effective. The best part about it is it doesn't call for much kitchen equipment aside from a plastic bag and simple bowl. That said, once you have your bowl ready on the counter, the first thing you need to do is to fill it with warm water. Then add some vinegar (either apple cider or white) and a bit of salt. Stir the mixture well until the salt dissolves in the water.

When that's done, remove your meat from the freezer and place it in a tightly sealed plastic bag before soaking it in the solution. This prevents it from coming into contact with the mix's ingredients. If the meat is store-packaged and airtight, feel free to submerge it in the water bath as is. In addition, make sure to move the meat around in the water to help distribute the warmth evenly, and don't hesitate to flip it a few times if needed. After about five minutes, take the bag out of the bowl and put it on a dry surface. The meat should be completely defrosted, although don't forget thicker cuts may need a little extra time to fully thaw. With defrosting out of the way, all that's left to do is prepare the meat however you'd like, cook it, and dig in.