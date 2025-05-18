It's A Mistake To Thaw Meat Using The Hot Water Method. Here's Why
We've all been in that awkward position where we need to thaw frozen meat fast. While it may be tempting to just toss the meat under some hot running water to speed up the process, this common thawing method is actually one of the worst ways to thaw food. Not only can it ruin the quality of the meat, but it can also present a major health hazard.
Thawing meat with hot water messes up meat quality by cooking the outer layer of the meat while the inner layers remain raw. The sudden increase in temperature also puts the meat in what the U.S. Department of Agriculture refers to as the "Danger Zone," which is between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Raw meat in this temperature zone has a higher risk of bacteria multiplying, which can lead to foodborne illness. To avoid these issues, it's best to try and thaw ahead of time or use another thawing method that is much safer. If you're really in that much of a hurry, remember it's safe to cook frozen meat without thawing – cooking may take longer than normal, but it's still safe.
Proper thawing methods
Safely defrosting meat is key to avoiding foodborne illness. The best way to properly defrost meat is to let it defrost slowly in the fridge over a period of time, typically overnight; just move it from the freezer to the fridge and set a timer for 24 hours. It definitely takes more time, but it's worth it for health reasons and to preserve the overall quality of the meat.
If you need to thaw meat faster, it's better to do so with cold water rather than hot water. Cold water helps avoid the dangerous temperature zone, but it does require a bit of attentiveness: Place the meat in a leakproof plastic bag and submerge it in cold water, changing the water every half hour until the meat is fully thawed. Depending on how large the meat is, this can take anywhere between one and three hours.