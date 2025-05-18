It's A Mistake To Thaw Meat Using The Hot Water Method. Here's Why

We've all been in that awkward position where we need to thaw frozen meat fast. While it may be tempting to just toss the meat under some hot running water to speed up the process, this common thawing method is actually one of the worst ways to thaw food. Not only can it ruin the quality of the meat, but it can also present a major health hazard.

Thawing meat with hot water messes up meat quality by cooking the outer layer of the meat while the inner layers remain raw. The sudden increase in temperature also puts the meat in what the U.S. Department of Agriculture refers to as the "Danger Zone," which is between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Raw meat in this temperature zone has a higher risk of bacteria multiplying, which can lead to foodborne illness. To avoid these issues, it's best to try and thaw ahead of time or use another thawing method that is much safer. If you're really in that much of a hurry, remember it's safe to cook frozen meat without thawing – cooking may take longer than normal, but it's still safe.