The Worst Way To Thaw Food Is Actually Super Common

While the countertop is one unsafe place to thaw food, the USDA also dubs spaces such as a basement, garage, car, and the outdoors as equally unsafe. These spaces are also prone to unevenly thawing frozen items like meat, so food safety is still at risk. (So, while you might feel tempted to leave your lunch in the car at work, or a frozen pie outside to defrost when there's no room in the fridge, think again.) Even if you're in a pinch, there are safer ways to thaw food.

For example, placing frozen food in an airtight bag and sticking it in a bowl of cold water will have it thawed within a few hours. Whether you need to thaw frozen steak fast or get dinner prep out of the way quickly, this method can provide. You can also try using the defrost feature on your microwave. Fridge thawing can take a little longer, but is often the easiest option. The time it will take to defrost frozen items depends on the size of your food. For example, a turkey might take a few days to thaw, but a small bag of veggies might only take a few hours.

While you technically can continue to defrost food on the counter, it's not recommended, as it comes with a whole host of potential food safety risks. For peace of mind, start planning before you thaw and pick another defrosting option.