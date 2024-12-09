The Worst Way To Thaw Food Is Actually Super Common
While leaving frozen items out on the counter to thaw is a convenient way to defrost food, it's probably not as safe as you think it is. In fact, the FDA says you should never thaw your food by leaving it out at room temperature on the countertop. Although it might be one of the most widely used ways to thaw meat and other frozen goods, it is not considered one of the three safe ways to defrost foods. Attempting to thaw food on the counter can lead to uneven thawing as the surface of the item heats up faster than the inside. This means you'll have to leave frozen items out for multiple hours for them to fully thaw, leaving the food in question vulnerable to dangerous bacteria and other microorganisms that thrive in higher temperatures. These can make you sick.
Instead of sticking frozen leftovers on the counter until dinner time arrives, leave them in the fridge or a bowl of cold water, or stick them in the microwave instead. These methods ensure even defrosting, leaving little opportunity for bacteria to thrive and potentially come to harm you.
Other ways to thaw food instead
While the countertop is one unsafe place to thaw food, the USDA also dubs spaces such as a basement, garage, car, and the outdoors as equally unsafe. These spaces are also prone to unevenly thawing frozen items like meat, so food safety is still at risk. (So, while you might feel tempted to leave your lunch in the car at work, or a frozen pie outside to defrost when there's no room in the fridge, think again.) Even if you're in a pinch, there are safer ways to thaw food.
For example, placing frozen food in an airtight bag and sticking it in a bowl of cold water will have it thawed within a few hours. Whether you need to thaw frozen steak fast or get dinner prep out of the way quickly, this method can provide. You can also try using the defrost feature on your microwave. Fridge thawing can take a little longer, but is often the easiest option. The time it will take to defrost frozen items depends on the size of your food. For example, a turkey might take a few days to thaw, but a small bag of veggies might only take a few hours.
While you technically can continue to defrost food on the counter, it's not recommended, as it comes with a whole host of potential food safety risks. For peace of mind, start planning before you thaw and pick another defrosting option.